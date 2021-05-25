6 quick fixes for common Google Docs issues





There are hundreds of third-party add-ons (plugins) for Google Docs to extend that functionality. (Photo: Google)

Once upon a time, a word processor was nothing more than a blank canvas for fingered meditation. All I had to do was open the program and type whatever I wanted.

Nowadays, working with documents has become a de facto art. Google Docs is one of the most familiar options out there (Microsoft Office Ribbon Paging …), but the service has been surprisingly multi-tiered these days.

In most cases that’s a good thing. The documentation is generally very easy to use and has enough punch for the most common word processing purposes. But sometimes, layers of complexity can lead to light, non-fluffy, cloud-sized headaches.

Today, let’s explore some of the most common documentation challenges and the fastest ways to fix them. Whether you are solely responsible for the use of your documents or you act as a reliable troubleshooting for your office, friend group, or family (whether it is officially based or Whether it’s one of those nice unpaid “technical support” positions), this is the reference you need to solve any problem.

(Note that most of the issues described here are specific to the document web interface for desktop browsers and have much more complete functionality and complexity than the equivalent of the service’s mobile app. please.)

Google Docs Issue # 1: Edit Regrets

Documents often represent hours of valuable work, and once disappeared, it’s not always easy to get an idea back. So what happens if you make changes to Google Docs documents that you later realize you made a mistake?

Indeed, there is a universal undo command Ctrl-Z (-Z on Mac).This is the document[編集]It’s also in the menu, but this only works if you’re the one who edited the problem. I just did it. Undoing is not going to do good for you.

Here’s how to fix it: Remember to rely on a robust version history system for your documents. this is,[ファイル]You can find it using the menu or the Ctrl-Alt-Shift-H (or -Alt-Shift-H) keyboard shortcut.

There is a version of the document that is auto-saved at various times and can be zapping directly as a complete replacement for the current version of the document.

However, the complicated problem is that these versions are only saved sporadically. That is, the version may or may not be found at the exact point you want to restore. The best way to avoid this is to manually save the version to the document whenever you reach a milestone or expect major changes to occur. That way, I’m always aware that there is a quick and easy way to get back to the previous state, or at least view the pre-shakeup version as a reference point.

To have a document manually save a version of the document[ファイル]Open the menu[バージョン履歴]Click to[現在のバージョンに名前を付ける]Choose. Give the version any name you like, but feel free to use a more descriptive name.That way, the exact state of the document will always be available and the main[バージョン履歴]It can be easily identified in the menu.

Google Docs Issue 2: Case Madness

Have you ever pasted text from an email, web page, or other source and noticed that some of it is in the weird ALL CAPS format? Or you may be working on editing a document and all headings need to be present in the title case for it to display properly. Either way, save yourself the hassle of manually converting all the text and let the documentation do the hassle.

Highlight the text in question and at the top of the screen[フォーマット]Click on the menu and then[テキスト],[大文字]Click in the order of. Deep inside the document menu structure is a one-click tool for changing selected text to all lowercase, all uppercase, or title cases, with minimal effort and no wasted time.

Google Docs Issue 3: Frustration with AutoFormat

By default, Google Docs performs formatting magic that is intended to be useful, but it can often be annoying. For example, the service automatically capitalizes the first word of every sentence you type, changes all quotes you type from the standard straight quote style to the controversial curly quote style, and hyperlinks to any web. Add a link. The address to enter in the document.

The document also uses Unicode symbols for punctuation to change the standard three-letter ellipsis (…) to a one-letter ellipsis (). Adjust fractions of regular numbers (such as 1/2) to single-letter symbols (such as) and change certain abbreviations (such as c / o) to equivalent single-letter Unicode symbols (such as).

For certain purposes, those changes may be fun, but just as often, they are offensive. You can instruct the document to disable all of these behaviors and leave the original text intact.

The secret lies in the often overlooked two-part settings menu.To access it, it’s at the top of the document desktop interface[ツール]Click on the menu and from the list of options displayed[設定]Choose. There you will see a list of some options for the more basic text replacement habits of the document.

Of the documentation[設定]You can disable the basic text replacement pattern in the menu. (Click the image to enlarge.)

In this area, you can specifically turn off automatic capitalization, “smart” quote conversion, and automatic link formatting.For fractions and other more advanced forms of text replacement, at the top of the same window[置換]You need to click on the headers to find them and clear the checkbox next to the replacement you want to blow away.

Of that menu[置換]Sections give you complete control over how your document manipulates text. (Click the image to enlarge.)

Next week, we’ll look at the last three issues.

George Cox is the owner of Computer Diagnostics and Repair. He can be reached at 346-4217.

George Cox (Photo: DVT)

