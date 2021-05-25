Elite Dangerous: Odyssey Review | Fanboy Attack





Elite Dangerous: The Odyssey is full of possibilities. The idea of ​​transitioning between space flight and planetary exploration isn’t new at this time, but Odyssey seems ready to completely change the way the commander approaches the Elite Dangerous. It was. The best and the worst are completely broken. The commander will spend the next few months wondering why Frontier pushed this expansion out of the door as fast as they did. The Odyssey is almost unqualified as an Early Access title, and it’s generous.

Elite Dangerous: Odyssey – Early Access by any means other than name.

If you’ve been following Elite Dangerous: Odyssey since its release last week, you’ve probably noticed that Elite Dangerous: Odyssey is over, as is Lead’s Sidewinder. This extension is currently ranked “almost negative” on Steam. This is mainly due to how crude the product as a whole is. This is not surprising. The Alphatest ended two weeks before its launch, but no one expected the Odyssey to land soon.

In another case where the internet is the internet, you can easily write down common vitriols and anger. On the Internet, exaggeration is common when emotions rise, but in Elite Dangerous, anger benefits. For starters, the extension was a mess that was plagued by bugs, which totally reduced performance. I’m not talking “just a little”. From a 1080p-locked 144FPS on an MSI gaming laptop running the RTX 3070 (130W) and i7 10750H, it now barely holds the 70 while adventuring in the expanse of the sky.

Despite the promise that performance will remain the same, Reddit, Steam, and official forum players have also reported a significant 50% drop in performance between Horizons and Odyssey. A brave redditor discovered that an extended straight-up broke the Elite Dangerous renderer. The game is actively rendering everything in the field of view, whether blocked or not. At least the segments in space retain the playable frame rate, but that alone compromises overall performance.

Exploration on the new planet side is a much worse fare. Planetary generations are completely broken or half-baked. Most planets look like molded potatoes. The icy planets unveiled in the trailer have proven to be impossible to find, and the different colored atmospheres based on their molecular composition seem like a bold lie. You see, I don’t expect the level of madness in No Man’s Sky in the Odyssey-after all, it’s a much more realistic sim-but even Mass Effect had more planetary diversity in 2007. ..

Despite being flat and the same aesthetic in almost every world, performance plummets the moment you get off track. Frankly, the Horizon planet looked good and didn’t shatter the PC as strongly as the Odyssey’s “updated” planet. Sure, you can get off the SRV and ship and walk around and explore, but the overall performance is very costly.

Significant performance degradation is evident both within walking distance of the planet and within the new spaceport, where commanders can visit for missions and retail stores (among other things). One of these new features is a front-line combat mission that allows commanders to sign up within supported systems. These missions are basically PvEvP multiplayer matches. A small army of NPCs fights over control points on the planet of your choice, and you and other interested commanders in the area can choose to help either side for reputation and money.

It’s good that these seem to run at a solid speed of 15 frames per second on all PCs. Otherwise it will be fun. Elite Dangerous: Odyssey struggles to hold 30 FPS when I’m alone in one of the abandoned settlements of cookie cutters, but these NPC-rich missions are on my computer and others. Completely strangle your computer. The Battle of the Frontiers should be a fun shift-a relatively safe way to check your suit and weapons loadouts without the full punishment of death-but they are now completely due to Odyssey performance issues. I can’t play.

When it comes to suits and weapons topics, they all feel half-hearted like the rest of the Odyssey. There are different suits that complement a particular task or mission (like a ship), and there are several different kinetic and laser weapons available for purchase. So not only do these weapons all have a similar design (apart from skin and color), but they also feel the same as triggering.

Since recoil and impact do not change much between weapons, firing a kinetic rifle is not much different from putting some heat on a laser SMG. Although there are some differences, such as the rate of fire, the overall gunplay and “feel” can best be described as practical. Thankfully, that means frontiers can easily improve their shootouts and ground combat, but we still need something more exciting to do with those better guns.

The addition to the game on foot is so overwhelming that you can’t help wondering why the Odyssey was released so early.

The same is not true for walking explorations and missions. Undoubtedly, the addition of ground-based to the game, an important new feature introduced in Elite Dangerous: Odyssey, is so overwhelming that you can’t help wondering why Odyssey was released so early. .. There are a total of 10 mission variations, and the outposts and settlements you visit to complete them are all exactly the same. Oh, it includes a spaceport where you can now roam, and is home to what is best described as a flashing mannequin that sometimes carries out missions.

The exact layout isn’t always the same, but you’ll quickly get bored of visiting the same habitat, looting the same room, and interacting with the same NPC (don’t worry about different names) over and over again. I will end up. The same applies to those spaceports I mentioned: Elite Dangerous is a repetitive game in nature, but the repetitiveness that plagues the ground-based aspects added to the Odyssey is adjacent to a self-parody.

It’s Elite Dangerous: In a nutshell Odyssey: A promising idea that is confident, cohesive and not yet solidified. The entire extension feels undercooked, like an “updated” UI that screens out the information needed to access previously easily accessible menus and adds multiple clicks and interactions. Want to replace a module from storage? This requires about 6 clicks per slot, and there are UI elements to deal with at each stage. Elite Dangerous: Even if you ignore the fascinating new features of Odyssey, you can’t avoid the half-baked new UI.

Next, there is a bug. Just so. many. bug. The server constantly crashes, kicking the commander out of the session. Many have returned from the kick and found that all missions are gone. Items looted on foot were lost to the emptiness and could get stuck completely when using the new Apex Travel Service during the crash. The lighting contrast is not broken. Planets are now often comparable in brightness to stars, but the dark parts of the image are barely visible at maximum brightness. As mentioned earlier, the updated planetary generation is buggy or broken.

These are just a few of the many problems that Elite Dangerous: Odyssey is suffering from. Lack of team missions and mission sharing, mission glitch outs and commander dispatch across the galaxy, and other issues all brought together to create one of the most frustrating expansion launches I’ve ever played, and the star is me. I know I’ve played so far through quite a few extended launches.

Elite Dangerous: Odyssey suffering from such an illness is even more annoying because he doesn’t have to squint to see the incredible potential. Exploration and combat on foot has a good foundation to become more meaningful and engaging. The updated UI has a spirit, but it’s very confusing. Apex Travel Service is a great way to actually move and complete missions if you don’t want to endanger your ship or fly your own route. The Odyssey gives us a glimpse of how great it is, but it’s overshadowed by a variety of shortcomings and failures.

Elite Dangerous: Odyssey is an early access product for all purposes and purposes. It cannot be reasonably claimed that it is a complete product ready to exit the door. Due to the uniform decline in performance, the apparently ongoing UI, the half-baked new system, and the lack of general depth within the new walking mission, the Odyssey is an extension that took much more time in the oven. I don’t know why Frontier pushed it out as fast as they did, but they knew in advance how much unfinished Odyssey was and would sell it as an Early Access title, or it The end of the year.

verdict

Although Frontier has been actively issuing hotfixes for expansion since its launch, it still does not allow the Odyssey to be released in a rough state. Labeled as a full release, you’re looking for the commander’s hard-earned money, so get a full review. Do not play Elite Dangerous: Odyssey unless you are willing to pay to become a beta tester. You might be able to play in the traditional sense, but there’s little reason to drop cash for an upgrade at this point, especially if the biggest additions rarely work.

Elite Dangerous: Odyssey is an unfinished extension with some cool ideas that require a lot of additional iterations and work. Currently, the Elite Dangerous PC community is beta testing Odyssey for the inevitable console launch, despite the expansion being advertised as a finished product. Unless you’re willing to pay to play in the glorious beta, the commander must stick to the Horizon until the dust subsides.

This game has been reviewed using a copy of the game provided by the game publisher, public relations company, developer, or others for the explicit purpose of the review.

