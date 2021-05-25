Twitter will be very happy if Apple announces the pink iPhone 13.





This rendering of the pink iPhone 13 was posted on Instagram before it was spread on Twitter by word of mouth.

@ aliartist3d

It was only a matter of time before the wonderful algorithm of the sky linked the leak of Millennial Pink and iPhone to the marriage of a capitalist. On May 5, a Twitter account called Peng Phones sparked enthusiasm when the same people who brought the “beautiful” iPhone home screen tweeted a photo of a pink iPhone 13 Pro Max rendered that looks like they dreamed of. It was.

In fact, rendering was dreamed primarily by Instagrammer Ali Sayed Ali, an artist who specializes in 3D models and rendering of the iPhone. A photo showing a bubblegum pink iPhone surrounded by what looks like other pink Apple accessories (AirPods, AirPods Max, iPhone cases) was first posted to your Instagram account on February 5th. Are these colors more often? “

Peng Phones took a picture, ran it, called the color “rose pink” in the tweet, and teased the December 2021 release date of the color option, but also “pink” in subsequent tweets from the same account. Mentions the November 2021 release of. “Rose Pink” and even “Rose Gold Pink” iPhone.

So this rumor is actually closer to an iPhone wishlist item. The original creator of the image says it was created for fun. And it’s pretty hard to guarantee the authenticity of the claimed release date and color names. It is neither created nor backed by a well-known Leaker with a solid Apple Leak track record.

Many of Twitter’s reactions were skeptical.

Sick Sick person edited the pink iPhone to make it viral as Apple actually sold it

Sweet thanks () (@ s0fthunny) May 7, 2021

But nonetheless, many Twitter responses expressed hope (or at least a surrender to capitalism, which could be interpreted as a purchase intent). “Capitalism is bad, but the pink iPhone is very sexy,” tweeted one. Another tweeted a “manifest” between the two candle emojis, using images from the pink Nintendo Switch as well as the pink iPhone 13.

Another rendering of the pink iPhone spinning around Twitter.

@itsleighchan

The color and release date variations tweeted by Peng Phones aren’t really out of the question. Apple’s iPhone 12 release schedule is about as complex as the pricing structure, with the iPhone 12 and 12 Pro arriving earlier than the iPhone 12 Pro Maxand Mini. Apple’s Pro line, the iPhone 12 Pro and Pro Max, will also be available in different colors than the iPhone 12 and 12 Mini.

iPhone 12 Pro and Pro Max Colors:

SilverGraphiteGoldPacific Blue

iPhone 12 and 12 mini colors:

BlackWhiteBlueGreenProduct redPurple

Apple hasn’t officially said anything about the iPhone 13 release date or color options (even if it’s called), so for now you can only guess. But is it possible that the pink iPhone 13 will be available in 2021? They are not terrible.

First, this isn’t the first time Apple has released a pink iPhone. The iPhone 5C, released in 2013, was sold in pink. The 2018 iPhone XR was sold in coral and the 2015 iPhone 6S was sold in rose gold. Since then, pink has been a popular color in the high-tech industry. Just this February, Samsung also released the phantom pink and phantom violet models of its flagship Galaxy S21 phone. It has a more metallic luster than the rendering of iPhone 13.

Apple’s purple iPhone 12 was announced in April with an array of colorful iMacs.

Sarah Tew / CNET

And second, Apple has just released a new purple option for the iPhone 12. In fact, Apple also unveiled a redesigned iMac at a virtual event in April. It is available in a variety of throwback colors to match the company’s iridescent logo. One of those iMac colors, as you can imagine, is pink.

The pink iMac was unveiled at Apple’s Spring Loaded event in April.

Screenshot / Apple

Apple typically swaps colors for one iPhone from generation to generation, leaving the rest consistent. As a result, the candy-colored pink pop can kick out the iPhone 12’s deep blue or mint green (or new purple).

It’s not clear until Apple announces the iPhone 13 (probably in September). Until then, follow all the rumors of the juicy iPhone 13 here. And what if Apple doesn’t make our aesthetic dream come true? You can always buy a pink phone case.

