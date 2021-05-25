Goldman Sachs 2021 Colgate at Global Staples Forum-Palmolive talks about oral care and beauty innovation strategies





At the 2021 meeting of the Online Consumer Analyst Group (CAGNY) in New York in March of this year, Colgate-Palmolive will end the user experience and consumer trends from the beginning-from traditional line expansion innovation. Patricia Verduin PhD, Chief Technology Officer of Colgate-Palmolive, told attendees that the transition has significantly changed the company’s approach to research and development.

Two months later, at the Goldman Sachs 2021 Global Staples Forum last week, Verduin announced why Colgate-Palmolyve adopted this new approach.

Trust and user experience growth are driven by people’s emotions

At that time, growth was driven by market accessibility. According to the Chief Technology Officer, it was good to bring reliable products to as many markets as possible.

And I think the concept of trust still really applies. While it remains a very important factor in gaining brand loyalty, growth is driven by people’s emotions by providing unique solutions to problems and providing a great user experience. She said she was.

Therefore, Colgate-Palmolive is currently focused on providing new user experiences, improved sustainability profiles, better product design, and more features, Verduin said.

The agility and speed at which we deliver innovation has never been experienced before, and we really needed to rethink many processes. so, [its a] Being in our industry is a very exciting time.

According to Verduin, the company is stepping up its innovation efforts in adjacent categories such as cosmetology.

CO. ByColgate takes oral care head-on into the beauty sector

CO. According to Corrugate, for example, the Oral Beauty Collection, launched at Ulta Beauty stores across the United States, recently proved that the company is taking a broader approach to innovation, she said.

It is a product line that directly incorporates oral care into the beauty field, not just toothpaste in a box. People take care of their skin. I want you to think in the same way when you care for your teeth.

According to Verduin, these innovations focus on beautiful products and beautiful designs. [and] It was a beautiful user experience, and in fact, more premium by design.

Asked if Colgate-Palmolive is taking a more premium approach to its innovation, she said: You have to deliver.

She said the company focused on ensuring that premiumization went beyond the look and feel of the product.

Learn to pivot and respond to real-time consumer feedback

Verduin said that Pivot has become an important word within the company as Colgate-Palmolive continues to drive innovation faster and more broadly beyond the categories of oral and personal care.

Therefore, the farther you launch these products and () the farther you go, the more you need to read the market. Therefore, analysis is very important. Because you need to read the market in real time at launch and you really need to understand it. () What is Amazon’s star rating? Or () How are consumers reacting? And you need to pivot.

Packaging, Formulas, Openings, Flavors Aspects of these products may require minor adjustments based on real-time feedback, so it’s important to track consumer feedback after launch. She said.

She said you need to pay attention to what you have launched and keep revisiting it until it is correct, especially when you go further out next door.

To help with this, Colgate Palmolive has shifted market testing to a more targeted approach and worked with data analytics to reduce innovation and product update times.

According to her, the challenge was to combine these market innovations, test lines and product upgrades with the ongoing mass market, fast production of existing products and lines.

We still need speed and efficiency, but we have a small trial adaptive test and run type, another set of supply chain organizations that require 10,000 units, put them on the market and see what happens. Please give me.

