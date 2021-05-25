2nd Generation Siri Remote Review-TidBITS





I confess. Despite writing the Take Control of Apple TV in 2014 and maintaining it ever since, I no longer use the Apple TV often. I haven’t watched much TV these days, but the whole family loves the Roku software built into TCLTV.

Most of the reason Apple TV collapsed in the middle of our house was the terrible Siri Remote that Apple has been packing in boxes since 2015. I didn’t hate it explicitly, but for years I simply avoided using it. Often, that’s because I couldn’t even find it, so I started using the Apples Remote app and later using the remote built into the iOS Control Center.

This was in stark contrast to the aluminum remotes that came with the 2nd and 3rd generation Apple TV boxes. It easily fell between the cushions on the sofa, but when I was watching TV, I often messed around with my fingers moving along the smooth aluminum. It felt good and was happy to use.

The main sin of the original Siri Remote was that it tried to be everything for everyone. That TV remote control! That game controller! That floor wax! That dessert topping! The result is a device that makes almost no one happy. The surface of the touchpad was too sensitive to scrub video, lacking the precision needed for anything other than the most casual games, and even casual games were frustrating. On top of that, at least by Apple’s standards, the quality of the build looked cheap. The buttons are muddy and made of glass, so I always used them with children’s gloves or put them in a rubber case. Its original Siri Remote makes it easy to list in the top 10 of Apple’s worst designs.

I don’t know why it took so long to fix such an obvious fake, but Apple finally got a new remote called the Siri Remote. Perhaps Apple gave the second-generation Siri Remote the same name as the previous abomination to overwrite it in search engine and industrial design history books.

Next generation design

The second-generation Siri Remote is an integration of the previous two Apple TV remotes. Apple has reinstated its all-aluminum body, directional ring, and click buttons from the remote control that preceded the original Siri Remote. However, there is a type of touchpad officially called a clickpad, which is in the center of the directional ring and acts as both a touchpad and a select button (technically, the entire ring and the central touch surface are clickpads). is).

The evolution of Apple TV remote controls over the last decade. The second generation Siri Remote blends the elements of its two predecessors.

There is also a new touch. The Siri Remote has a power button that you need to press to turn on your Apple TV. If you press any other button, the power will not turn on. If you have an HDMI-CEC compatible TV, you can also turn the TV on and off with the power button. Even more welcome is the new mute button, which you can use with HDMI-CEC or program the volume button to control the volume of your TV or soundbar ([設定]>[リモコンとデバイス]>[音量調節]). Finally, Apple moved the Siri button sideways to reduce accidental calls.

Unlike the original Pancake Flat Siri Remote, it regains its sharp aluminum edges and curved back. It’s much thicker (0.36 inches / 9.25 mm) and heavier (2.2 ounces / 64 g) than either pioneer, but I don’t call it thick or heavy.

The second generation Siri Remote is much thicker than its two predecessors.

In fact, the second generation Siri Remote made me surprisingly nostalgic. Like the old aluminum Apple TV remote, I find myself holding it while watching a movie. Easy to hold and use. You’ll want to spend time bypassing the Roku interface, switching inputs, and finding what you want to see (although the new power button in combination with HDMI-CEC will turn on your TV and Apple TV. , You can enter it with just one press). I use Siri to turn on subtitles and dim the lights just because I’m happy with pressing the side button.

Like the previous model, the new model charges through the Lightning port at the bottom. Apple doesn’t specify battery life, but if it’s something like the previous model, you don’t need to charge it often and it won’t take long to charge. Battery life and ease of charging weren’t among the complaints I had about the original Siri Remote.

2nd Generation Siri Remote Pairing

An even smaller type of small instruction manual obscures Apple’s unprecedentedly sophisticated and painless pairing method. Bring your SiriRemote within a few inches of your Apple TV box and[戻る]With a button[音量を上げる]Just press a button. Even if your Apple TV is asleep, it works like a charm.

Admiration for click pads

After the initial excitement of Apple’s announcement of the second-generation Siri Remote was worn out, I was skeptical about how well such a small touchpad would work. After all, the less you have, the more you have.

The large size and sensitivity of the original Siri Remote touchpad caused anxiety. The click pad is much more accurate thanks to the raised directional ring that acts as a buffer between the false swipe and the touch surface. Unlike the original SiriRemote and iPhone apps, I really enjoy swiping the 2nd generation SiriRemote’s Apple TV interface.

The touch surface in the center of the physical direction button is a genius stroke. Swipe left, but don’t select exactly what you need. Just press the left arrow and your thumb is already there. The two complement each other well, but if you need strict physical control,[設定]>[リモートとデバイス]>[クリックパッド]You can completely disable the touch surface with.

Interestingly, when playing casual games on the Apple TV, I found that the second-generation Siri Remote actually worked well in games like Oceanhorn because the touchpad wasn’t very sensitive. However, we do not recommend playing video games on your TV remote. It’s like trying to dig a hole with a fertilizer fork instead of a shovel. Both of them are gardening tools, but only one is suitable for work.

Thank you for your original iPod

When I was watching TV late on my old Apple TV, I often rubbed my thumb along the directional ring while scrolling through the content like the iPod’s Click Wheel. Apparently, I wasn’t alone.

The Clickpads directional ring is also touch-sensitive, so in theory you can scroll through the content just like you would on an older iPod. It was one of the most exciting features I tried, but it turned out to be one of my biggest disappointments.

It works, but there is no software support yet. If you’re watching a movie on the Apple TV app, turning the directional ring with your finger will register you to push or swipe up, displaying a timeline and a picture-in-picture button. To actually scrub the content, you must first pause the movie.

Third-party apps like YouTube are often confused by directional rings. When you scrub the YouTube video timeline, it often takes a second or two to respond and is randomly placed. In the Amazon Prime Video app, the ring works the other way around. Rotate from right to left to move forward, and from left to right to move backward.

I think the touch surface of the directional ring emulates the directional button rather than sending a unique input. If so, it’s understandable, but it feels like a mistake. We hope Apple will fix it in a future software update.

Arguings and complaints

Beyond the disappointment of the directional ring, Apple has omitted some obvious hardware features that are hard to excuse, given the $ 59 price tag for the second-generation Siri Remotes.

Most obvious is the lack of tracking by FindMy, especially given Apple’s announcement of this remote with AirTag. Now you can easily track keys, bags, cars, and even cats, but you can’t track your Apple TV remote without putting it in a clunky case that can also hold AirTag.

Tim Twerdahl, Apple’s Vice President of Home and Audio Product Marketing, provided an explanation to MobileSyrup and, frankly, explained its annoyance.

Due to the changes we made to the Siri Remote, we need to make the Siri Remote a little thicker so that it looks a bit lower on all other network devices, such as not falling on the sofa cushions.

First of all, the 2nd generation Siri Remote can easily slip between the sofa cushions unless you like us and parenting for nearly 8 years makes us a little smarter. I will. Second, the remote always disappears for reasons unrelated to the couch: covered with lost magazines, falling behind an entertainment center, or being taken away by a naughty boy. For a long time I thought none of Apple’s leaders lived with young children. And omitting Find My support doesn’t discourage that idea.

Sure, this is the very first world of the problem, but including Find My could have made a great product really great.

Another annoyance is the loss of the gyroscope and accelerometer from previous models, making some Apple TV games incompatible with the new remotes. Twerdahl explained that the Xbox or PlayStation controller is now available on the Apple TV, which is fair enough. Still, there’s no technical reason why Apple couldn’t maintain that piece of backward compatibility.

You can also enable the gesture interface on tvOS by including a gyroscope and accelerometer. In this interface, point the remote control at the TV screen and move it in different directions to move the selection. Such a change could have been a big win for tvOS 15.

I suspect Apple has made these exclusions to reduce component costs and improve margins. However, this is a premium remote control with a premium price and such obvious features should not be underestimated.

Good design is important

The 2nd generation Siri Remote isn’t perfect, but as a reminder, it’s enough Mare Carpa to throw the original Siri Remote behind the closet. I’m not sure if it’s the best remote for the Apple TV, but it’s certainly the most improved remote.

Replacing an existing Siri Remote costs $ 59. You can also buy the new Apple TV HD (for $ 149 no one should buy anymore) and the updated Apple TV 4K for $ 179.

If you have an Apple TV 4K, $ 59 is definitely worth it to make the Apple TV experience much more enjoyable. If you’re happy with the Apple TV HD, you’ll be grateful for the second-generation Siri Remote, but you might consider jumping to the Apple TV 4K for an additional $ 120 instead.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

