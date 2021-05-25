Genshin Impact 1.6 When Live Streams Can Be Expected – Pokde.Net





After numerous leaks have surfaced online, many gamers want to know when the official Genshin Impact 1.6 live stream will pop up. New leaks will surface, reveal when you can expect them to occur, and will occur shortly.

Genshin Impact 1.6 Live Streaming Date

According to prominent leaker Zeniet, the Genshin Impact 1.6 live stream will take place on May 28, 2021 at 8am (Eastern Standard Time) / 5am (Pacific Standard Time) / 8pm (Greenwich Standard Time) .. This information is based on the previous 1.5 live stream and the fact that it must occur by the end of the month.

For those who don’t know, there will be quite a few new things to expect. To get started, there are new summer skins for Jean and Barbara, both photos already published online. There may be more for other characters, but that has not yet been confirmed at this time.

Apart from that, you may get a new playable area consisting of several islands and a new character in the form of Kazuha. There may still be some tricks in miHoYo, so you have to wait for the Genshin Impact 1.6 live stream to find out what really comes into the game.

Genshin Impact is now available for free on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, PC, Android, and iOS. The Nintendo Switch port will be available later this year.

Pokdepinion: This is a good way to see what is expected to come as part of future major updates. I don’t think it contains everything listed in the leak. This is because it may take some time to save or improve for future updates. Either way, I’m looking forward to it.

