Google AdWords | grayzip | Digital marketing is done right!





Google AdWords, also known as pay-per-click (PPC)

Google AdWords has changed a lot since Google first introduced PPC. From retargeting to video advertising, there are so many different options when it comes to ad creative, and every business really has something!

Like SEO, Google is constantly updating its PPC algorithms and technologies. If you’re new to Google’s way, it might be a bit of a minefield. With grayzip, you can use your data-driven strategy and years of experience to get the best possible results.

What process does PPC / Google AdWords use?

Purpose and audit

Before we get started, our team sits down with you to discuss your business goals. Then complete the audit of past campaigns and create a set of data about what works and what doesn’t.

Analysis of competitors

As with any marketing activity, it’s important to understand and analyze what your competitors are doing. Use a variety of tools to categorize your competitors’ campaigns. This allows you to learn from the mistakes of your competitors and leverage the effective areas of your campaign. Competitor analysis also provides a benchmark for those who are completely new to the PPC world.

Target the right audience

For a successful campaign, you need to target the right people. Take the time to analyze analytics and social media to create the right audience to target your campaign. This insight also provides strategic and ad creative direction.

strategy

After completing the above steps, put together a PPC strategy. This includes your target audience, keywords, and traffic sources. If you want to discuss it in more detail, our team will consider a strategy with you.

Creative and campaign building

Successful campaigns require attractive creatives with attractive copies. To get the most out of your advertising budget, it’s important to make sure your campaign is relevant to your audience, including strong subpoenas.

Tracking and goals

We carefully monitor your campaigns and track each one to ensure they are successful. We will also use the data we collect to improve future campaigns. Our team also reviews your advertising budget on a regular basis and makes recommendations to ensure best results. Transparency is important to us, so either sharing all your data with you or providing a monthly summary is perfect for you.

If you would like to know more about how grayzip can use PPC for your business, please contact our team.

