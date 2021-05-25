



Vanderbilt University today announced a new collaboration with the nonprofit Climate Vault. This allows universities to now cover the full range of carbon dioxide emissions and achieve carbon neutrality decades before their original goal. The new initiative will effectively remove carbon pollution permits from regulated carbon markets while at the same time stimulating research on new carbon removal technologies.

In 2019, the university set a goal of powering the entire campus through renewable energy and achieving carbon neutrality by 2050. Several major efforts are already underway to make great strides towards this goal. The university continues to drive action and innovation in several ways, but in collaboration with Climate Vault, short-term use of a cap-and-trade market designed to limit harmful emissions and accelerate their impact. Identified an opportunity. The first member of the Association of American Universities to achieve carbon neutrality.

Prime Minister Daniel Diermeier (Vanderbilt University)

Climate change is one of the world’s biggest challenges, and research universities can and must play a unique role in identifying and modeling solutions, said Prime Minister Daniel Diameier. At Vanderbild, this means that we always ask ourselves how we can achieve more, and then act as a laboratory for innovation to reduce our total carbon dioxide emissions. Today’s announcement promises to accelerate Vanderbilt’s efforts to find new solutions in this area. Climate Vault provides a bridge to our work, inspires coveted research on carbon removal technologies that have a greater immediate impact on the problem and have the potential to bring widespread benefits in the future. ..

Founded by a team led by renowned environmental economist Michael Greenstone, director of the University of Chicago’s Institute for Energy Policy, Climate Vault is a new, innovative and verifiable solution for carbon reduction using government-regulated markets. To provide.

The organization’s mission is to significantly reduce carbon dioxide pollution, one of the leading causes of climate change, while at the same time supporting the innovation of carbon removal technologies needed to eliminate past CO2.

Each pollution permit purchased by Vanderbilt through Climate Vault removes the permit from distribution, thereby reducing the total amount of carbon emissions permitted by government regulations. These permits are locked by Climate Vault and either permanently abolished or used to subsidize new carbon removal technologies.

To foster a market for new tangible carbon removal technologies, Climate Vault has convened a technical expert meeting to assess, assess and measure impacts. The Chamber of Commerce, chaired by former US Secretary of Energy Ernest Moniz, has the industry’s top mindset in CO2 removal, energy and policy.

Professor of Distinguished Institute at Catherine Woteki, UVA, Biocomplexity Institute. Former Deputy Secretary USDA John Dotch, Professor Emeritus of MIT Department of Chemistry. Former Ministry of Energy Stephen Pakara, Professor of Ecology and Evolutionary Biology, Frederick D. Petrie, Princeton Margaret Reinen, Deputy Prime Minister of Oceanography, Director of Scripps Oceanography Institute, Faculty of Oceanography, University of California Director San Diego Sally Benson, Professor of Precourt Family, Department of Energy Resources Engineering, Faculty of Global Energy and Environmental Sciences, Stanford University Eric Copstein (Vanderbilt University)

Helping to reduce overall carbon pollution and stimulate advances in climate change technology is in perfect agreement with our mission and our values, says Eric, Deputy Prime Minister for Management.・ Copstein said. Our approach to climate change on our campus was to explore every possible way to reduce our footprint. We have invested in on-site clean and off-site large-scale renewable energy. This unique carbon reduction effort by ClimateVault adds a portfolio of solutions.

Andrea George (Vanderbilt University)

Vanderbild has made great strides in its commitment to sustainability over the past few years, said Andrea George, director of the Sustainability and Environmental Management Office. The university received the 2020 Leadership Award from the US Green Building Council for its progress in green building and its commitment to creating a healthy and sustainable future. This collaboration is the next step for us to continue working in key areas of focus.

Over the last 13 years, Vanderbilt has been home to 22 LEED-certified buildings, the WELL and Living Building Challenge PETAL projects. LEED has become a nationally recognized benchmark for the design, construction and operation of high-performance, sustainable buildings. WELL is a performance-based system for measuring the authentication and monitoring capabilities of built environments that affect human health and well-being. The LivingBuildingChallenge focuses on the relationship between impact and effort by achieving iterative and reproducible building goals. Design process.

Vanderbilt is also a leader in large-scale renewable energy within the Tennessee Valley Authority and has a bold community partnership with Solar Energy’s Nashville Electric Service, which serves as a model for TVAs and other institutions.

Additional sustainability efforts in the campus and Nashville communities include on-site clean energy, reduced vehicle carbon dioxide emissions, increased campus green space, reduced waste consumption, and sustainable infrastructure. Investing in.

