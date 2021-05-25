Battlegrounds Mobile India APK file may be the same size as PUBG Mobile





Krafton has the potential to bring out another similarity between Battlegrounds Mobile India and PUBG Mobile.

HIGHLIGHTS Battlegrounds Mobile may contain an APK file that is the same size as PUBG Mobile. The PUBGMobile APK file is about 600MB, so it could be Battlegrounds Mobile. BattlegroundsMobileIndia is supported on devices running Android 5.1.1 or later.

Battlegrounds Mobile India is the Indian version of PUBG Mobile with a new identity. Crafton, the owner of the PUBG game, is trying to block the comparison between the next Indian version and the popular PUBG mobile game due to last year’s ban. Still, the two versions are about the same, so there are many similarities between the two versions. In addition to mascots, features and maps, Battlegrounds Mobile India’s APK file download size can be the same as PUBG Mobile.

According to a report from IGN India, the download size of Battlegrounds Mobile APK files can be around 600MB. This is because the two versions of PUBG Mobile have different similarities. The PUBG Mobile APK file weighs about 600MB on Android. However, as the report points out, Krafton has confirmed that Battlegrounds Mobile India is running Android 5.1.1 and above and is supported on devices with 2GB of RAM. This makes almost all new Android phones eligible for Battlegrounds Mobile. This wasn’t possible with PUBG Mobile, so PUBG Mobile Lite existed. After all, Battlegrounds Mobile India Lite may not be needed.

Krafton doesn’t mention much about the upcoming PUBG Mobile version for India only, but has previously seen various aspects of the game that will change. There are some age restrictions this time around, and people under the age of 18 will need parental approval by verifying their mobile phone number to play the game. There is also a 3 hour play time limit and an in-app purchase Rs7,000 cap. Battlegrounds Mobile will show all players a fully dressed avatar and a green hit effect when you take a headshot or shoot someone in the game.

Pre-registration for Battlegrounds Mobile India is currently available on Android through the Google Play store, but iOS support is in the works. Krafton also rewards people to sign up for the game through the pre-registration process. These rewards include reconnaissance masks, reconnaissance costumes, festive expert titles, and 300AG. If you want to get these rewards, you are supposed to pre-register as Krafton is likely to withdraw free rewards once pre-registration is complete.

Krafton is enthusiastic about launching the new Battlegrounds Mobile India, but there are threats lurking. Arunachal Pradesh lawmaker Ninon Elling wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi asking him not to allow PUBG Mobile to return to India in the form of Battleground Mobile. Last year an entity named PUBG Mobile was banned, but Krafton played safely when the game was renamed to circumvent the ban. Krafton seems ready to launch Battlegrounds Mobile India, as no government permission is required to launch the game in India. But it would be interesting to see if the government pays attention to the letter of action by Arunachal Pradesh and Mars.

