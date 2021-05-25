Nvidia’s Ada Lovelace and AMD RDNA3 can be 3x faster





Many people still can’t get one of the graphics cards released in 2020, but both Nvidia and AMD are already working on next-generation GPUs. Using Nvidia Ada Lovelace and AMD RDNA 3 architecture, these new graphics cards are rumored to offer unprecedented performance. Kopite7kimi, a trusted leaker in the GPU scene, has revealed some exciting information that details these cards.

The card hasn’t been officially named yet, but the leaker talks about Nvidia’s Ada Lovelace (AD102), Nvidia’s Hopper (GH202), and AMD’s RDNA 3 (Navi 3X). Although nothing has been decided yet, the most exciting information is very simple and can significantly improve performance.

Compared to Nvidia’s Ampere GA102 architecture, the new AD102 chip is rumored to offer a 2.2x performance improvement. As if that weren’t enough, AMD’s Navi 3X is said to go one step further with up to 2.5x performance gains.

The card in question may be based on a 5nm process node instead of the 8nm process node used on the RTX 3070 card, for example. The new GPU is also rumored to use either TSMC or Samsung designs. Significant increases in power consumption are likely to follow improvements in the number of frames per second (fps), requiring the use of even more powerful PSUs.

The additional statistics turn out to be even more impressive. According to the leak, a single graphics card could have up to 100 teraflops of FP32 computing power. If proven to be true, this means an increase of over 70 TFLOP from Nvidia’s flagship product, RTX 3080.

While Ada Lovelace is likely to be a relatively small transition from Nvidia’s current Ampere technology, Hopper is shaped to be the next big GPU revolution for manufacturers. The AD102 chip will be upgraded directly with minor architectural changes, but the hopper could be completely different with a new approach to design and power requirements and improved performance with raster / ray tracing. there is.

At least in the first place, future AMD RX 7000 cards could outperform Nvidia’s RTX 4000 series. This is because AMD is likely to beat Nvidia in the competition to offer the first MCM-powered graphics card. Meanwhile, Nvidia will follow Ada Lovelace on Hopper, which is an MCM-based card and is expected to improve performance by up to three times.

Sky seems to be the limit for today’s hardware, but Kopite7kimi also talks about potential memory bandwidth bottlenecks for both Nvidia and AMD. With GPUs as powerful as these, GDDR6X is not enough. This may require manufacturers to revert to HBM (High Bandwidth Memory) or work on new GDDR memory standards.

The solution to the memory bandwidth problem can also be in a cache close to the GPU, which helps avoid potential bottlenecks. This is already a well-known technology thanks to AMD’s Infinity Cache, which has proven to be very effective with RX-6000 series cards.

The first rumors about Nvidia’s next series of GeForce RTX and AMD’s next Radeon RX surfaced in late 2020. These rumors are consistent with the leak reported by Kopite7kimi. Another trusted leaker, Kitty YYuko, reported similar findings on next-generation cards for AMD.

However, these GPUs are unlikely to be released before 2022 or 2023, so it’s a good idea to wait for more information.

