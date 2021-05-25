Details of the new “Sonic the Hedgehog Collection” may have been leaked online





Key Point “Sonic the Hedgehog” was released by Sega in 1991 New “Sonic the Hedgehog” game editing rumors are flooding online Sega is still checking nothing about the game collection not

Online retailers may have revealed that Sega plans to release a new “Sonic the Hedgehog Collection” for the character’s 30th anniversary.

Sega, a Japanese multinational video game developer and publisher, has previously had exciting news for fans and many announcements. This includes digital content, new games and more. If the latest list by French retailers is to go through, fans now seem to have an idea of ​​what one of those surprises is.

Sogamely, the same retailer who previously leaked about “Sonic Colors Remaster” recently posted an EU version of “Sonic Collection” on its website. The game claims to be available on Sony PlayStation 4. The title of the game is likely to be a placeholder and it is currently not possible to officially confirm the existence of this collection.

Sega will release a new gameplay video of “Sonic Forces”.Photo: Reuters / Kim Jeong Hoon

However, given the site’s reputation for early information about “Sonic the Hedgehog,” this is the character’s anniversary, and in addition to having the next sequel, the list could be an imminent release of the game. It seems to suggest sex. Rumors about “Sonic Color Remaster” surfaced online last month after the game appeared on the project page of the German production company IKSample.

A few days later, Sogamely posted the game “Sonic Colors Ultimate Limited Edition Switch” on its website, adding a lot of credibility to the rumors that the game is in progress. Industry insider Zippo also recently said that “Sonic the Hedgehog 3” and “Sonic & Knuckles” will be re-released shortly. Many fans believe that both “Sonic the Hedgehog 3” and “Sonic and Knuckles” will be included in the collection along with the original “Sonic the Hedgehog” game and “Sonic Hedgehog 2”.

“Sonic the Hedgehog” debuted at Sega Genesis in 1991 and is celebrating its 30th anniversary this year. If the games are actually compiled, it’s interesting to see which games are included. Over the years, Sega has launched several “Sonic” compilations. This includes the 2002 Sonic Mega Collection and the 2005 Sonic Gems Collection.

Still, without official confirmation or announcement from Sega, fans are encouraged to ease expectations about this rumored “Sonic the Hedgehog Collection.”

