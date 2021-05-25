Microsoft Build 2021: How to watch the biggest developer events of Windows makers live





Like Apple, Google, and others, Microsoft has decided to continue scheduling developer events this year, choosing a free all-digital live stream, and Tuesday 9am (Pacific Standard Time) / Noon (Eastern Standard Time). / Starts at 5 pm (BST) / 2 am (May 26). In Australia. According to Microsoft, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella will give a 30-minute opening keynote.

In the past, Nadella used his opening speech to discuss the company’s philosophy. He and Apple CEO Tim Cook are the noisiest and most well-known technology executives seeking greater privacy protection for technology.

“We need to ask ourselves not only what computers can do, but what computers should do,” he said in a 2018 keynote. Nadella used that speech to announce an internal “ethics committee” to “govern” the products that Microsoft builds. “As a technology industry, we also have a responsibility to build trust in technology.”

Microsoft also used the keynote to discuss new technologies such as HoloLens augmented reality glasses that overlay computer images in the real world. Microsoft primarily sells these devices to businesses and the military.

Microsoft developer meetings are usually held to learn about new software and features.

Microsoft Build runs from Tuesday to Thursday. Nadera’s keynote will be scheduled for 30 minutes from 9am (Pacific Standard Time) / noon (noon) / 5pm (2pm) on May 26th in Australia.

Microsoft then jumps deep into the world of developers and talks about “how developers can use turnkey application services to quickly move from ideas to applications.” The company is proud to showcase live on-stage coding during developer events.

Where

Microsoft Build meetings will be livestreamed at mybuild.microsoft.com. CNET is streaming Nadella’s keynote live on this page and on the CNET highlights on the YouTube channel.

What you can expect

Microsoft uses builds a lot and talks about software, and sometimes hardware, but most of it is software.

