Apple M1 iMac disassembled by iFixit to see what’s inside | Hardware, RAM, etc.

The Apple M1 iMac has been disassembled to check its contents. It’s already been a few years since the iFixit people may have disassembled the brand new Apple iMac, but now with the new Apple M1 iMac, there may be new things to discover.

Apple M1 iMac 24 inch VS 27 inch

According to iFixit, the Apple M1 iMac, the company has reportedly released a new 24-inch model to attack Apple. When the new Apple M1 iMac launches compared to the 2014 5K iMac design, what’s allegedly popping out is how little space is basically occupied by computer components.

The new Apple M1 iMac chip, RAM, associated hardware, and everything else was finally packed into a very narrow logic board that fits perfectly in the small chin of your desktop. According to engadget, the new X-ray shot reveals that the unit hides its antenna somewhere in the Apple logo, but this time it’s not in the shape of a regular Apple.

Apple SSD or RAM

Also, it doesn’t look like there’s a hidden SSD or RAM expansion slot somewhere, but it’s rarely known that few people will upgrade their Apple machines later instead of buying a pre-built Apple with different specifications. Has been done. The disassembly of iFixit itself is still underway.

The iFixit post begins by asking if the new Apple M1 iMac is just another ridiculous size Apple M1 iPad, a pizza dough-stretched Apple M1 Mac Mini, or an Apple M1 MacBook with a removed keyboard. I will. iFixit also has a YouTube channel that covers the breakdown of the Apple M1 iMac.

Apple-shaped antenna inside

An X-ray of the new Apple M1 iMac found that the inside of the iMac was occupied by two large metal plates. The Apple logo also provides a very useful RF passthrough on some of the antenna hardware.

However, unlike in the past, the antenna itself is not in the shape of an apple. Almost all the silicon inside is actually concentrated in certain narrow horizontal strips at the top of the display board and at the bottom of the main logic board. For those who have seen the disassembly of other M1 Macs, this discovery is highly anticipated.

Apple identification number

The Apple Magic Keyboard bundle got its first update back in 2017 and features color selection, rounded corners, and even reorganized function keys to match your iMac. It also includes new glossy identification numbers such as EMC3579 and A2449.

The new Touch ID sensor at the top is quite different from a regular MacBook Touch ID. It’s also the dead ringer for the new iPhone home button. Touch ID first appeared on peripherals and has interesting security and remediation implications.

Apple has always succeeded in locking the original Touch ID button on each device to its own logic board for security. This makes replacement a problem at best.

Welcome to the iPad Mac generation. Going inside the new M1 iMac and still under investigation, you can check out Part 1 of the disassembly right now: https: //t.co/soddsDKGCi pic.twitter.com/9pmcdlKWSy

— IFixit (@iFixit) May 24, 2021

