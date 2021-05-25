June PlayStation Plus game includes a two-day, one-day release





The Mays PlayStation Plus game was leaked a few days before its official announcement, and the Junes game seems to be following the same path. According to Area jugones, a site that accurately leaked Maze’s free games, next month will feature a two-day, one-day release that includes the title of the new Virtua Fighter.

There is no doubt that the new Virtua Fighter title will be announced on May 27th. The final title of the game, currently known for its working title, Virtua Fighter x eSports Project, will be Virtua Fighter 5: Ultimate Showdown. As the tentative title suggests, this is SEGA’s attempt to bring the franchise into the world of esports. The title of this version seems to include all the updates added to the original Virtua Fighter 5 since its first release in 2006, but full details will not be revealed until the scheduled live stream. Hmm. A PS4 version of the game was added to the Asian PlayStation Network last month, and it is believed to be one of the two PS4 products in June.

Other PS4 titles are believed to be Star Wars: Squadrons. Players step into the cockpit of the famous New Republic and Empire starfighters as they participate in dogfights in a battle for supremacy. Multiplayer 5v5 Deathmatch is the main focus of the game, but there are also fleet battles and single player campaigns. The campaign begins after the Star Wars: Return of the Jedi event and focuses on alternating views of New Republic pilots and Imperial pilots. The game is also fully playable on PSVR.

The lineup seems to be closed by Operation: Tango. The title of the co-op is set in the high-tech near-future world. Two players work together to infiltrate various exotic locations and assume the role of agent and hacker as they defeat enemy forces that threaten human freedom. Hackers use their skills to control the digital infrastructure at the location, where agents invade while they see and hear. The game will appear on both PS5 and PS4, but it’s unclear if both versions of the title will be included on the PS Plus. Most PS5 titles released on Plus since the console’s launch are limited to new consoles, even if the game has a final generation version, which is basically a bonus for new system owners.

PlayStation Plus games will be available on June 1st. It may be officially released on May 27, the same as the announcement of Virtua Fighter. In the meantime, Maze’s free games will be available for download for another week.

[Source: Areajugones]

