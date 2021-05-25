Huawei plans to launch a new operating system for phones in June





Globe news wire

BW Offshore: First Quarter Results 2021

First Quarter Results 2021 Highlights EBITDA US $ 110.8 million Operating cash flow US $ 114 million (excluding US $ 43 million final settlement to Petrobra related to Cidade de Sao Mateus) Share ratio 39.7% and utilization Possible liquidity US $ 294.4 million Signed US $ 4.6 billion with Euronext Growth, Barossa FPSO’s 15-year corporate FPSO service contract with Santos FPSO contract backlog at the end of March was US $ 7 billion, US $ 2.6 billion at the end of 2020 Increased from. Kong Convention Cash Dividend of US $ 0.035 Per Share Considering First Green Bond Issuance In the first quarter, BW Offshore will seize energy transition opportunities by evolving its core FPSO business and developing adjacent business areas. We have made great strides in implementing our dual-track strategy. The creation and listing of BWIdeol on Euronext growth in Oslo on March 18 was a milestone with BW offshore ownership of 53.2% of the shares. The listing followed the success of a private placement with a total revenue of 519.6 million kroner, attracting intense interest from major domestic and international investors, including renewable energy professional investors. The US $ 4.6 billion 15-year corporate FPSO service contract for the Barossa gas field, located 300 kilometers off Darwin, Australia, was the second milestone. The final investment decision for the project was made by Santos and its partners on March 30, 2021. Initial gas production from FPSO is targeted for the first half of 2025. Approximately US $ 2 billion in FPSO project capital investment will be funded by BW Offshore. Approximately US $ 1 billion prepayment during construction period by clients of FPSO services performed in combination with banks and equity partners and during the manufacturing period. The completion of the Barossa project’s equity and debt financing is proceeding as planned with the syndication of the International Project Finance Bank, which provides 14 years of debt financing in both construction and operation. BW Offshore and International Infrastructure Equity Partners provide 51% and 49% of project equity, respectively. We got off to a good start in 2021 and undertook two major strategic projects. The creation of BWIdeol as a floating offshore wind champion and the signing of the Barossa contract as an FPSO project like a new infrastructure with attractive long-term profits and strong partnerships is a leader in offshore energy production solutions throughout the energy transition. It supports our position as a provider. And oil and gas. BW Offshore CEO Marco Beenen is now leveraging this position to expand its funding base to support long-term growth plans and stable direct shareholder returns. On April 23, BW Offshore completed the sale of FPSO Berge Helene for environmentally safe dismantling and recycling in accordance with the Hong Kong Convention held at the Priya Blue Shipyard in India. Grieg Green has been appointed as a representative at the yard site to monitor progress, compliance with environmental and safety regulations, and the application of ship recycling plans. FINANCIALSBW Offshore completed a private placement for BWIdeol in March 2021. After the private placement, BW Ideol’s ownership of BW Offshores is 53.2%, so BW Offshore will integrate BW Deol from March 15, 2021. EBITDA for the first quarter of 2021 was $ 110.8 million. (US $ 91.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2020). First-quarter EBIT was $ 41.4 million (down US $ 30.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2020) after FPSO Berge Helene’s impairment of US $ 4.2 million. Impairment was recognized as a result of $ 16 million in cash consideration from the sale of a unit that was $ 4.2 million lower than the unit’s net book value at the end of the quarter. Net treasury items were $ 7.2 million plus. This was primarily due to a significant positive non-cash market value (MTM) change in interest rate hedging due to higher swap rates, offset by interest expense for the quarter. Tax costs were US $ 40.3 million plus. BW Offshore has a tax loss carried forward in Australia as a result of previous operations related to the acquisition of Prosafe Production. This tax loss was not previously included on the balance sheet as we have not been operating in Australia in recent years. With Barossa’s signature, this tax loss is expected to be available, resulting in the recognition of US $ 48.8 million deferred tax assets in the first quarter of 2021. Total capital as of March 31, 2021 after BWIdeol’s private placement was US $ 1.155 billion (USD 945 million in the fourth quarter of 2020). The equity ratio at the end of the quarter was 39.7% (36.5% in the fourth quarter of 2020). Net interest-bearing debt was $ 931.2 million (US $ 936.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2020). Liquidity available was $ 294.4 million, including US $ 145 million available under the Enterprise Loan Facility. Liquidity declined in the first quarter of 2021 as BW Offshore entered into a complete and final settlement with Petrobras of US $ 43 million to terminate the contract with Cidade de Sao Mateus. The settlement was fully provided and had no impact on the income statement for the quarter. The Board of Directors has declared a cash dividend of US $ 0.035 per share. Shares will be traded on ex-dividends after June 1, 2021. Shareholders recorded on the VPS after the closing of transactions on OsloBrs on June 2, 2021 are entitled to distributions paid on or around June 10, 2021. With stable quarterly uptime, the average commercial uptime of the fleet was 97.4% (97.8% in the fourth quarter of 2020). The disconnection of BW Umuroa was proceeding as planned and the FPSO was successfully disconnected from the Tui field in early May. The unit will be ready to lead to Asia in mid-May. Outlook The majority of the BW offshore fleet continues to contract with domestic and independent oil companies. We expect existing fleets to continue to generate significant cash flow. The backlog of FPSO contracts at the end of March 2021 reached US $ 7 billion including the Barossa contract, up from US $ 2.6 billion on December 31, 2020. With the addition of potential options, the backlog at the end of the quarter was $ 10 billion (US $ 4 billion). The COVID-19 pandemic continues to impact the business and market environment. Rising oil prices in 2021 indicate improved market fundamentals as vaccine distribution accelerated and some countries resumed more normal activity levels. Nevertheless, the oil and gas industry is expected to continue to focus on developing large-scale field development initiatives over the long term, while keeping break-even costs low. BW Offshore maintains a selective approach to such opportunities, considering only a few high-end projects that can be developed in collaboration with global infrastructure investors. The BW Ideol is our vehicle for investing in floating offshore wind turbines. The net income from BW Ideols’ private placement is primarily used for project pipeline development, working capital requirements, and general corporate purposes. BW Offshore is in a strong financial position and is in a position to continue to capitalize for future additional offshore energy projects and long-term value creation, providing shareholders with growing profits and quarterly cash dividends. .. Please see the attached first quarter presentation. The income statement is available at: www.bwoffshore.com/ ir / BW Offshore will host a telephone conference today on financial results at 09:00 (CEST). The presentation will be given by CEO Marco Beenen and CFO Stle Andreassen. Conference Information: To dial in to the conference where quarterly results and Q & A are hosted, dial one of the following numbers: Norway: +47 2350 0236 Singapore: +65 6408 5767UK: +44 3333 009 271US: +1 8335 268 347 France: +33 170 750 736 You can also follow the presentation via a webcast with support slides. https: //streams.eventcdn.net/bwo/2021q1/ If you follow the webcast via the above URL, there will be a 30 second delay compared to the main conference call. Web pages work best with updated browsers. Chrome is recommended. For more information, please contact: About StleAndreassen, CFO, + 65 97 27 86 47 Anders S. Platou, Head of Corporate Finance, + 47 99 50 47 40 About BW Offshore: BW Offshore is an engineer for innovative floating production solutions. The company has 14 FPSOs with growth potential and ambition. We leverage 40 years of offshore business and project execution to create offshore energy solutions tailored to evolving markets around the world. BW Offshore employs approximately 2,000 people and is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange. This information is subject to disclosure requirements under Section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities and Exchange Law.Attachment 2021 Q1 Presentation

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos