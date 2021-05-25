More Konami games may come back after Getsu Fuma Den





Getsu Fuma Den, an ambiguous Konami franchise limited to Japan, struck the west coast this year. It may not be the last retro revival released by the publisher.

In an interview with Japan, Konami’s representative hinted that the recent resurrection of Getsu Fuma Den might not be the only retro remake of a long-standing game publisher’s card. This may be surprising to players who have seen Konami’s output in recent years correspond to a few football titles and unfortunate entries into the Metal Gear and Contra franchise. In the Xbox One generation, Konami produced far more pachinko machines and mobile games than traditional console and PC titles, so it was indifferent to continuing the legacy of many franchises bearing the Konami logo. did.

Of course, many Americans don’t remember Getsu Fuma Den, as the original game was the NES / Famicom Japan-only title first released in 1987. UndyingMoon, a new franchise game now on Steam Early Access, takes the bones of 8-bit games and brings them to the present with gameplay reminiscent of Dead Cells and graphics inspired by traditional Japanese artwork. This kind of release could become the standard in the future, which is not what many expected from Konami.

Konami’s Shin Murato said in an interview with JP Games that newGetsuFumaDen was inspired by the company’s praise for the small title, not a one-off event. “I felt that Getsu Fuma Den would be an interesting IP to bring back to follow this indie approach.” He went on to urge players to wait for “a future project like this,” and the rest of Konami’s past. Dropped a big hint that the franchise could be treated similarly.

Konami is likely to announce these new retro-inspired titles shortly. The publisher was initially planned to be one of the presenters of this year’s All-Digital E3, but withdrew due to so-called timing issues. This could mean that at some point in 2021 after the end of E3, the company still has a showcase stream, which could allow CastlevaniatoJungler to reintroduce anything into the modern gaming market. There is sex.

Almost certainly on the wings of future Konami showcases, the One series is Silent Hill. After Hideo Kojima’s participation in the franchise was canceled, Konami has kept the iconic horror franchise alive through the cameo in games such as Dead By Daylight. Rumors from earlier this year have even claimed that the appropriate new Silent Hill from the developers of the Bloomer Team could be on track, with multiple games coming in the not too distant future.

We still don’t know how much Konami is investing in the entire gaming sector, but it’s okay to have hope for the future. Although not inheriting the roguelike genre, newGetsuFumaDen has a lot of potential in its current state. Even at launch, it certainly rethinks its source material better than something like Contra: Rogue Corps. Created by a small team that loves source material, Froggeror Rocket Knight Adventures’ new console iterations have the potential to create the same possibilities.

