Oppo Reno 6 Pro Plus was discovered on Geekbench just days before its launch





Chinese smartphone maker Oppo plans to launch the new flagship Reno 6 series in China on May 27th. The series consists of multiple devices, including the base variant Oppo Reno 6, Reno 6 Pro, and the full-featured Reno 6 Pro Plus smartphone.

Just days before its official release, one of these above devices was discovered on the benchmark platform GeekBench. Apart from Geekbench’s list, the phone is also listed on several e-commerce platforms back in China, revealing key specifications for future phones.

Oppo Reno Pro Plus was recently discovered on TENAA and 3C certified sites a few days ago and had model number PENM00. The devices found on the benchmark site have the same model number and are confirmed to be Reno 6 Pro Plus.

Image 1/2

(Image credit: Geekbench) Image 2/2

(Image credit: Internet)

Looking at the benchmark details, the Oppo Reno 6 Pro Plus may come with the Snapdragon 870 chipset. The motherboards on the list list the presence of an Octa-Core processor with a fundamental frequency of 1.8GHz, codenamed “Kona” related to the Snapdragon 870 SoC.

In addition, the phone may have 12GB of RAM, with a single-core benchmark score of 4649 and a multi-core benchmark score of 12712, confirming the presence of a powerful chipset in the core. You can find your smartphone running on Android 11 as is.

Other leaks occur at the same time as the above details. According to other reports, there are several variations of phones with at least 8GB of RAM and 28GB of onboard storage. Top-end variants may come with 256GB of storage and 2GB of RAM.

Oppo Reno Pro Plus may come with a 6.55-inch AMOLED FHD + panel with an in-screen fingerprint scanner. A 4,500mAh battery is expected to power the device, may come with 65W fast charge support, and is expected to run out of battery pack within minutes.

Speaking of optics, the Reno 6 Pro Plus has a quad camera setup with a 50-megapixel Sony IMX766 primary sensor, a 16-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 13-megapixel telephoto camera separate from the 2-megapixel macro camera. May be included. On the front, there may be a 32 megapixel selfie to carry out the mission.

