Soul-like PS5 “Final Fantasy” work, a report of everything you need to know





Key Point Team Ninja is reportedly working on a soul-like spin-off of “Final Fantasy” The game is said to have been set in the world of the first “Final Fantasy” game And “Dissidia NT”

It seems that an unlikely combination of the venerable Final Fantasy series and the cruel punishing Souls series is being developed, and RPG fans are about to ride. FINAL FANTASY isn’t strange to get spin-off games of different genres, but it’s definitely amazing to see it hit with soul-like tags.

The new spin-off game will be unveiled at the Virtual E32021 conference in June of this year, IGN reports. The next title, heavily influenced by Dark Souls, is set in the world of the first Final Fantasy game, first released in 1987.

The game is titled “Final Fantasy Origins” and is dedicated to the PS5 console, Fanbyte reports. According to the outlet, it will be released on PC after the first launch.

Not much information is officially released, but there are reports that Koei Tecmo Team Ninja is working on this spin-off game.

Team Ninja is known for developing Dead Or Alive and Ninja Gaiden games. The studio has also designed soul-like games in the form of Nioh and its sequels, both of which are praised for their unique take of ceremonies created by the Soul series.

Nioh 2 is a cruel and difficult action RPG like Dark Souls Photo: Koei Tecmo

The developers have worked on Final Fantasy games in the past and created the Dissidia NT and PlayStation 4 for arcades in 2015. DissidiaNT is the FINAL FANTASY spin-off of the FINAL FANTASY franchise and the mainline series.

If this rumor is true, fans of both FINAL FANTASY and Dark Souls will have a potential blockbuster they’re looking forward to. Team Ninja was able to capture the essence of the Souls series by balancing difficulty and fairness within acceptable limits.

Creating an FF game with the same brutal difficulty as the Souls game means that fans may be able to see a darker and darker version of the Final Fantasy series. It’s unclear if the spin-off title will replay the role of the original Light Warrior, but at this point anything is possible.

Players can expect the game to play like a mix of Nioh and Discidia, blending the flashiness of Nioh and Discidia with the former’s accurately calculated movements.

