“Jewish Google Employees”-Too Many Layers of Fallacy!

A handful of potentially non-existent Americans, thousands of miles from the Middle East, are anxious to become policy makers.

how? By creating fake headlines, they simply don’t deserve.

why? Because they are said to be Google employees, and because they are said to be Jewish, and because they claim to be in large numbers.

Many news websites announced rants last week. This was a high-pitched demand for Google’s CEO to punish Israel and assist Palestinian attackers. These “news items” claimed that 250 Jewish Google employees (out of 100,000) supported it.

“Jewish employees are urging Google to support Palestinians and cancel their contracts,” the Jerusalem Post exclaimed. “Jewish Google employees ask the company to end their relationship with the Israeli army,” left-wing Haaretz enthusiastically said. “From a Jewish Google employee to the CEO: terminating the contract with Israelis in support of Palestinian rights infringement,” the alleged Highbrow Calcalist accused.

Hmm. First of all, if 250 Jewish Google employees have some personal opinion, with all the legitimate respect, this is not enough to be news. For example, political parties routinely have more than one million supporters.

However, it is not clear how many people were actually behind this tiny rant. I didn’t seem to check and confirm any of the “news sites”, so I confirmed that Google’s “250” employees actually existed. The Marker, Calcalist, and Globes articles did not identify an employee by name. Perhaps the “first-class journalist” who wrote these “articles” did not find any of the alleged signatories and certainly did not interview them. In today’s world of sloppy journalism, that is certainly possible.

Yes, at least the English “article” provides a genuine link to the “letter” allegedly signed by the employee. I have proof for you!

But follow the link. The letter is eerily unsigned. In fact, asking you, the reader, to sign is nothing more than an unsigned fledgling petition.

Moreover, even if you choose to believe that 250 people signed before all these articles were published as articles of liberal faith, do not assume that they are 250 Jews. Also, don’t assume they are Google’s 250 employees. This is because the uploaded document is the last small print, indicating that the signers are not really all “Jewish Google”. Instead, they are “Jewish Google, allies, and outside supporters.” So while some signers (if any) are Google employees and Jews, there are also “allies” (not Jews) and “outside supporters” (not Google employees). I will.

Is this “news”? Sites that promote empty petitions for free and tell readers that they are news items call themselves news sites, not “noisy sites” or “political movements.” A microscopic chunk of clearly unreported events is distributed very widely and embarrassingly by so many sites that should be better known, such as Ynet, Mako, The Marker, Calcalist, and Globes. If so, journalism is no longer a profession. , Al Jazeera, Haaretz, Jerusalem Post, The Times of Israel, Independent, JTA, and even JNS, Kippa, Channel 20, Lotter, Breitbart, Jungro, Israel Today.

Journalists should know that there is a difference between news and advertising. Especially in times of poor economic conditions for news organizations around the world. A link that invites attention-grabbing readers to her fledgling initiative, especially when a hot person approaches you and tries to sell his latest pet project as “news”, especially when “news” actually struggles to earn readers If so, especially the initiative’s embarrassingly naive face-his salt-worthy journalist should answer politely: I want it. As a paid advertisement. “

Therefore, it is double and triple disappointing and even interesting that so many news sites have agreed to publish this burp for free.

Please note that some news sites were too specialized to publish burp. From the New York Times and the BBC to the NRG, News First Class, here in Israel’s Arutzsheva and Surgimm, all of this served as a true journalist. They maintained professional standards and protected their readers. They deserve approval.

Reminder: The New York Times announced a few days ago a mourning about the “deceived reporters.” The NYT had a footer for the IDF to use the elements of surprise when protecting millions of small children, toddlers, and elders from a massive terrorist attack favored by Palestinian Arab neighbors. Meaning that. As if the media were a courtroom rather than a source of many of their own deceptions.

Oops! It turns out that deception is now much closer to New York and is done in a much less justified way. Will the New York Times write a follow-up, “Deceived Press, Part II,” to lament the manipulation of the press by a small number of Jewish militants Google? of course not. But the general public can work on the truth without the help of the New York Times.

Susie Dym is a spokesman for Mattot Arim, an Israeli peace NGO.

