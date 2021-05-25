Supporting science and technology innovation with solid basic research





Beijing, May 25 (Xinhua)-Creation of chromosomal yeast, first international entanglement-based quantum key distribution at 1,000 km level, brain-like chips, ultra-high energy cosmic ray research .. ..

In recent years, China has witnessed the rapid development of basic research areas, reflecting the success of its efforts to lay the foundation for its innovation environment.

The main role of basic research in promoting productivity and development has been repeatedly emphasized.

In 2016, China’s leadership will make China one of the most innovative countries by 2020, become a major innovator by 2030, and lead the world by the 100th anniversary of the founding of the People’s Republic of China. We have set the goal of becoming a science and technology powerhouse. In 2049.

The call was made at an event that combined the National Conference on Science and Technology Innovation, the biennial conference of the Chinese Academy of Sciences and the Chinese Academy of Engineering, and the National Conference of the China Association for Science and Technology.

At this event, Chinese researchers will challenge the forefront of scientific problems, advocate more original theories, make more original discoveries, and achieve breakthroughs in key areas of science and technology. Science and technology development encouraged to catch up with new directions and strive to lead the world.

In January 2018, the State Council published guidelines for improving basic research, identifying 20 core tasks for advancing basic science research.

At a symposium attended by scientists last September, Chinese leadership called for sticking to strengthening basic research by providing more resources and policies to create a favorable atmosphere.

At a 2019 ceremony honoring prominent scientists, engineers and researchers, the government should prioritize basic research and receive longer-term and more stable support.

China has deployed and built many major science and technology infrastructures, including the 500-meter Spherical Radio Telescope (FAST) and shattered neutron sources.

The country has announced plans to establish 13 national applied mathematics centers in cities such as Beijing and Shanghai. Several basic research projects are being developed in key areas such as quantum science, stem cells, synthetic biology, and nanotechnology.

Through government support and coordination of businesses and social groups, China has significantly increased its funding for basic research. Investment in basic research increased from 71.6 billion yuan (about US $ 10.8 billion) in 2015 to 13.356 billion yuan in 2019, with a compound annual growth rate of 16.9%, far exceeding investment in research and development (R & D). It exceeds. ..

In 2019, spending on basic research accounted for 6% of total R & D spending, a record high.

According to the 14th Five-Year Plan on National Economic and Social Development and Long-term Goals by 2035 (2021-2025), China will invest more in basic research over the next five years, with such funding for all R & D. 8% of the cost.

Companies also embrace the importance of basic research. Technology giant Tencent has launched the Xplorer Prize to further engage in basic science and cutting-edge technology research.

Tencent Chairman Pony Ma said he hopes more companies and social capital will invest in basic research.

Xue Qikun, a scholar at the Chinese Academy of Sciences, received the 2019 National Natural Science Award for his pioneering contribution to the quantum anomalous Hall effect, a discovery that helps accelerate the development of low-power electronics. ..

“China’s basic research is at an important transition from quantity accumulation to quality leap, and from some breakthroughs to overall capacity building,” Xue said after he received the award. It was.

As outlined in the 14th Five-Year Plan (2021-2025), Chinese researchers are in the frontier fields of science and technology, including new-generation AI, quantum information, integrated circuits (ICs), brain science, and genetic research. Is expected to open up a new path. And clinical medicine.

