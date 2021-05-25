Chimera EVO37 revealed-505PS 2.1L turbo 4-cylinder, iconic Lancia 037 reborn with the latest technology





In 1983, the Martini Racing Team won the Group B category of the FIA ​​World Rally Championship at the Lancia Rally 037, which is remembered as the last rear-wheel drive rally car. Given the fierce competition with Audi Sport and the horrifying four-wheel drive quattro machine, it was certainly a feat, but by the end of the 1983 season Martini Racing had collected 118 points more than the Germans could afford. There were two more.

As a homage to one of the most successful rally cars of all time, the Italian company Kimera Automobili has devised a fairly exciting restmod project that revisits the 037 (also known as Tipo 151) with a few modern touches. Did.

The result is this, the Chimera EVO37, and to create it, the company is working on a former Lancia project that includes engineers like two-time WRC champions Miki Biasion, Sergio Limone (chassis and layout), and Vittorio Roberti. But brought an individual (assembly and materials) and Claudio Lombardi (engine). Chimera Automobili has also contracted with several well-known companies as a supplier of EVO37, with components supplied by Sparco, Pirelli, Brembo and Ohlins.

The company plans to manufacture only 37 EVO37s, each with a base price of 480,000 euros (approximately RM2.43 million). It’s certainly a lot of money, but the craftsmanship and engineering levels involved suggest that everything is justified, as 11 customers have already ordered.

Supporting the EVO37 is a central chassis based on the Beta Montecarlo, similar to the 037, but further enhanced with new tubular frame sections on the front and rear. It is combined with an adjustable Öhlins damper and a rugged Brembo braking system, the latter with optional carbon ceramic discs. The car rides on a staggered wheel setup with 18-inch front and 19-inch rear, finished with Pirelli tires on the front 245/35 and rear 295/30.

While the Vintage 037 had a fiberglass body panel, the EVO37 has a carbon fiber skin and lightweight materials combined with many other materials such as Kevlar, titanium, high-strength steel and aluminium. .. The total weight has not yet been decided, but the weight of the car is expected to be about 1,000 kg.

In terms of design, it retains its blocky proportions and remains largely true to 037. The EVO37 occupies a large footprint of 4,055 mm long and 1,905 mm wide, and has a wheelbase of 2,520 mm, so it’s not a carbon copy.

Nevertheless, there are also some notable visual tweaks, larger, rally-style wheels. For example, the EVO37’s signature quad headlamps feature LED technology, and the bonnet and rear deck have been redesigned. The overhangs on both ends have also been slightly reduced.

There are no interior images at this time, but the EVO37s cabin has plenty of exposed carbon fiber and Alcantara upholstery. The interior isn’t overly modern, with hydraulic handbrake and analog instrument clusters alongside a four-point racing harness in favor of Rally 037.

The attractive shape is driven by a 2.1-liter turbocharged 4-cylinder engine. It is based on the same block as the original block, but has been redesigned and redesigned by Italtecnica under the guidance of Lombardi.

The engine, which has a larger displacement than the old 2.0-liter unit, is equipped with a turbocharger and a supercharger, and can be used at 505 PS (498 hp) at 7,200-7,250 rpm and torque of 550 Nm, of which 400 Nm can be used at only 2,000 rpm. The mill drives the rear wheels through a 6-speed robotized manual gearbox, but performance figures are not currently available.

The company plans to unveil the EVO37 at the Goodwood Festival of Speed ​​in July, with the first client receiving the car from September. If you’re interested in 037, you’ve covered the car in a previous episode on the Grand Tour. This is linked below.

