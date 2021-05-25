Xiaomi brings Redmi Note 8 back with MediaTek Helio G85 SoC





Xiaomi is reviving Redmi Note 8 two years ago with a new processor. Smartphone makers launched the Redmi Note 8 in 2019, which was well received in India.

Redmi Note 8 features a quad rear camera setup.

HIGHLIGHTS Xiaomi brings back the 2019 Redmi Note 8. The new model gets a new processor with the 2021.2021 Model Pack MediaTek Helio G85 SoC.

Xiaomi is reviving Redmi Note 8 two years ago with a new processor. Smartphone makers launched the Redmi Note 8 in 2019, which was well received in India. It came with a quad rear camera setup, a Snapdragon 665 processor, and many other impressive features at a price. We knew that the company was planning a 2021 model phone due to multiple leaks and rumors.

Xiaomi has now officially launched the 2021 version of the smartphone. The only major change is that Xiaomi replaced the Snapdragon 665 SoC with the MediaTek Helio G85 processor used in last year’s Redmi Note 9. This year, the Redmi Note 10 was launched with the Snapdragon 678 processor.

That’s the only change. All other specifications and features of the phone remain the same. The Redmi Note 8 2021 comes with a 6.3-inch 1080×2340 LCD touchscreen with Gorilla Glass 5 on top. Available in two storage variations, 64GB or 128GB, both with 4GB of RAM. The smartphone will be available in three color options: Neptune Blue, Moonlight White and Space Black.

The Redmi Note 8 features a quad rear camera setup that includes a 48-megapixel main sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide sensor, a 2-megapixel macro sensor, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. On the front is a 13-megapixel selfie. The Redmi Note 8 2021 model will continue to have a 4,000mAh battery with an 18W charge.

Xiaomi recently announced that it has sold over 25 million units of the original Redmi Note 8. The new model may be a way to celebrate success. From that point of view, it makes sense. Different brands of smartphones have different ways of celebrating the achievement of their device.

However, the smartphone market has evolved significantly over the last two years. The Redmi Note 10 series comes with an AMOLED panel with a higher refresh rate, a larger battery, a better camera and faster charging. All of this makes it difficult for the 2021 model to replicate the success of the original Redmi Note 8.

