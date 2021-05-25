Providing more environmentally friendly e-commerce in a harsh retail environment — Retail Technology Innovation Hub





For example, with courier, the courier may make 50 individual deliveries by car from home to home, or all parcels may be delivered to a locker in one bulk delivery.

This means they spend less time on the road and less mileage, reducing traffic congestion and emissions.

Consumers then have the option of collecting their purchases at the time that is most suitable for them.

In addition, lockers are available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week in convenient locations such as supermarkets and train stations, so you can receive and return products as part of your daily life. That means you don’t have to get in the way or make additional trips.

Off-home options not only greatly increase flexibility, but also put an end to waits, parcel queues, and delivery delays.

The latter is now even more important. This is because people are starting to return to work and home deliveries are not always made on the first or second delivery attempt. Again, something that contributes to increased emissions.

The message is simple because shoppers are not only asking retailers to provide a more environmentally friendly way to receive and return goods, but also to improve convenience and ease of use.

In the future, of course, it’s clear that physical stores will always be involved in the retail experience. 71% of 1834s have proven that they plan to combine in-store and online shopping once the pandemic restrictions begin to be lifted.

But there is no doubt that e-commerce is well established as well.

As a result, retailers need to actively encourage their customers for more environmentally friendly shipping options, such as click-and-collect, at checkout, as shoppers become more environmentally friendly.

Prioritizing these over traditional home delivery will change long-standing habits. Now that new ways of living and working are emerging in the post-pandemic world, it’s time to help develop new habits.

In an already harsh environment and unprecedented delivery, providing such a solution provides convenience to customers while reducing the environmental impact of retailers. There are merits in.

By doing this, you can make your brand stand out in the battle for customer satisfaction and loyalty.

