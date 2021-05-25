Best Phones Under Rs 30,000 (May 2021)-Technology News, Firstpost





Ameya Dalvi May 25, 2021

The list of phones under Rs 30,000 this month is dominated by 5G phones, but there are interesting combinations that offer something to everyone. It’s aimed at all users, whether it’s camera enthusiasts, power-hungry users, or just looking for a slim, stylish phone. And of course, with this budget, you can expect a crisp display with a high refresh rate and fast charging. Let’s take a look at the best options of the month with a budget of 30,000 rupees.

The best phone to buy for less than Rs 30,000 with India Realme X7 Pro

Realme features a great all-round package for the X7 Pro (review), with prepaid trading off Rs 2,000 on Realme’s site. The first 5G phone on this list is equipped with the new Mediatek Dimensity 1000+ chip. This is even more powerful than the Qualcomms Snapdragon 765, even in games. It has 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. With a 120Hz refresh rate and a 240Hz sampling rate, the 6.55-inch Full HD + Super AMOLED display is extremely lively, fluid and adds to the overall comfort.

The Realme X7 Pro has an elegant design and isn’t the slimmest phone on the list, but it’s not too bulky. The 64 MP primary camera works well in a variety of lighting conditions and comes with an 8 MP ultra-wide camera, a 2 MP macro camera and a 2 MP depth sensor. Support casts are average at best. The 32 MP front camera is sure to please the crowd of selfies. The 4,500 mAh battery withstands frequent use throughout the day, and the included 65 W quick charger can charge from 0 to 100% in less than 40 minutes. This is a great feature. The smartphone is running Android 10 with Realme UI and the rollout of the Android 11 update has started.

Realme X7 Pro Price in India: Rs 29,999 with 8 GB RAM / 128 GB Storage

Xiaomi Mi 11X 5G

The Xiaomi Mi 11X 5G is the most powerful phone on this budget. Powered by the finest Snapdragon 870 SoC, it has 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The display here is just as impressive. With a 120Hz refresh rate and an HDR10 + compliant 6.67-inch Super AMOLED Full HD + display, you can achieve up to 1,300 knits of brightness. It is protected from scratches by a layer of Corning Gorilla Glass 5, and the protection extends to the back of the glass. High processing power and an impressive display combine to create a great gaming experience.

The camera department isn’t as flashy as the cousin who shows off the 108 MP camera, but it’s decent. On the back is a 48MP primary camera, an 8MP ultra-wide shooter and a 5MP macro camera. Don’t forget the 20MP front camera for selfies and video calls. Its 4,520mAh battery can be used comfortably for more than a day with moderate use. The bundled 33W quick charger promises to charge your phone from 0 to 100 percent within an hour. Mi 11X 5G runs Android 11 with MIUI 12. Did you say that the phone is less than 8mm thick?

Price of Xiaomi Mi 11X 5G in India: Rs 29,999 with 6 GB RAM / 128 GB storage

OnePlus North

The OnePlus Nord (review) is no longer the first choice on this budget, but OxygenOS stands out and is enough to maintain its position on the list. This 5G-enabled phone features a vibrant 6.44-inch Full HD + fluid AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 90Hz and is protected by a layer of Corning Gorilla Glass 5. Again, the protection applies to the back of the phone’s glass. The OnePlus Nord is powered by the Qualcomms Snapdragon 765 chip, which gives you either 8 GB RAM and 128 GB storage, or 12 GB RAM and 256 GB storage for this budget.

It has a 48 MP main camera with image stabilization (OIS) and does most of the tedious work. The remaining camera suite includes an 8 MP ultra-wide camera, a 5 MP depth sensor, and a 2 MP macro camera. Selfie enthusiasts are looking forward to the 32 MP + 8 MP dual front camera. It captures some crisp shots and videos at 60fps, including ultra-wide selfies and 4K video. The OnePlus Nord has a 4,115mAh battery that lasts nearly a day and a half with moderate use. The bundled 30 W quick charger will be almost empty 60% within 30 minutes. For mobile phones released with OxygenOS 10.5, which is based on Android10, an OxygenOS11 update based on Android11 ​​is currently available.

Price of OnePlus Nord in India: Rs 29,999 with 12 GB RAM / 256 GB storage

I live in V215G

Yet another 5G phone on this list is the Vivo V215G. It comes with the latest Android 11 OS and has the FunTouch OS 11 UI at the top. This phone shows off something that’s becoming more and more rare these days, and it’s slim. The V21 claims to be only 7.3mm thick. A refreshing change from the bulky phone I saw last year or two. Despite its slim profile, it has a fine 4,000mAh battery that keeps powering the phone for more than a day of moderate use. The company also ships a 33W quick charger in its packaging.

The Vivo V21 5G features an HDR10 + compliant 6.44 inch Full HD + AMOLED display and supports a 90Hz refresh rate for smooth scrolling. The phone is powered by the MediaTeks Dimensity 800U SoC and comes with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The camera division is decent, with a 64 MP primary camera with OIS on the back, supported by an 8 MP ultra-wide shooter and a 2 MP macro camera. Selfie enthusiasts are looking for double fun, thanks to the 44 MP front camera that comes with the OIS.

Price of Vivo V21 5G in India: Rs 29,990 with 8 GB RAM / 128 GB storage

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Light

A year ago, the Galaxy Note 10 Lite (review) became available on this budget and is still a capable mobile phone. It is equipped with a large 6.7-inch full HD + Super AMOLED plus display that complies with HDR. It is powered by the Exynos 9810 chip and has 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal (expandable) storage. Its 4,500mAh battery lasts for more than a day with moderate use, and the bundled fast charger is suitable for charging it quickly. Another important aspect of this phone is the popular S-pen that comes with it. This is the signature accessory for Samsung Galaxy Note series mobile phones.

The camera department is very interesting here. While other companies and mobile phones are increasing the number of megapixels, Samsung has opted for versatility with three 12MP cameras that perform three key tasks in Note 10 Lite. The primary camera supports dual pixel PDAF and OIS, and the second 12 MP telephoto camera offers 2x optical zoom and also has OIS. The third 12MP camera allows you to shoot in ultra-wide mode. There’s also a 32MP camera on the front to keep selfie lovers hooked. Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite was released on Android 10 with one UI. The Android 11 update using One UI 3.0 went live earlier this year.

Price of Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite in India: Rs 27,999 with 6 GB RAM / 128 GB storage

