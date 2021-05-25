Epic shows a new video of Unreal Engine 5.Date, time, details





Epic Games has confirmed on Wednesday, May 26, 2021 that it will display a new detailed video on the innovation of the Unreal Engine 5 engine. Announced a year ago, it’s time to reconnect to the concept of What Lumen Y Nanite after seeing the first real sequence of PlayStation 5 engines in a tech demo. Please tell me the first details.

According to the information, Unreal Engine 5 will appear on Wednesday, May 26th at 4 pm (Spanish Peninsula time). “I was invited to see the Unreal Engine 5 game development tools,” they call us. Events can be followed live through the official Unreal Engine YouTube account. Leave the streaming just below here.

What we know about Unreal Engine 5: Lumen, Nanite, etc.

The first technical demo of Unreal Engine 5, Lumen in the Country of Nanite This was a clear example of what a new generation could do.

Lumens, on the other hand, will be a new and realistic lighting technology that will make your scene more realistic. It also describes Nanite, a system designed to allow artists and designers to use ZBrush models with Unreal Engine 5 without sacrificing model quality.

In the demo we saw in 2020, a statue of 33 million triangles with 8K texture stood out. Once in the room, you’ll see about 500 statues with the same level of visual fidelity (16,000 million triangles), without the developer doing virtually anything. Thanks to the tools in Unreal Engine 5, these models are very easy to duplicate. The graphics engine is not responsible for drawing billions of polygons in each image, but it does draw an approximation with unrecognized details removed. Unreal Engine 5 renders based on pixel-by-pixel triangles. Only triangles need to be displayed.

As a general rule, the engine will be available at the end of 2021 on both final-generation consoles (PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch) and PCs, Macs, iOS, Android, and the new Xbox Series X and Xbox Series. S and PlayStation 5.

Source | Unreal Engine

