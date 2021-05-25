How to review your business on Google Maps





You can write Google reviews for restaurants, attractions, and other places on Google Maps. When you write a Google review, others can see your “self-introduction” page and all your reviews. Those who participate in the local guide can also earn points in the reviews. For more stories, visit Insider’s TechReference library.

If you want to share your thoughts about your business, positive or negative, you can write a Google review. The Google Maps website and mobile app allow you to share reviews, add photos, and select star ratings for businesses and locations listed on the platform.

Here’s how to write a Google review, what the rules are, and what happens after you post a review.

How to write a Google review on Google Maps Make sure you’re signed in to your Google account. Go to maps.google.com or open the Google Maps mobile app. Find the location you want to review and click or tap to display the overview page.

In the mobile app, tap a store or service and swipe up to see an overview of the entire page.Grace Eliza Goodwin / Insider

In the left sidebar of the Google Maps website,[レビューの概要]Scroll down to the section and[レビューを書く]Click.

On the website, click Write Review on the left.Grace Eliza Goodwin / Insider

At the top of the page in the Google Maps mobile app[レビュー]Tap the tab[評価とレビュー]Tap the star in the section.

In the mobile app, tap the star to write a review.Grace Eliza Goodwin / Insider

On both the website and the mobile app, you’ll be taken to a page where you can add star ratings, write reviews in the text area, and upload photos.

Complete the review in a pop-up window.Grace Eliza Goodwin / Insider

Once you’ve created your review,[投稿]Click or tap to publish your review. Rules for posting Google reviews

You must follow Google rules to see your reviews on Google Maps. This means that everything in the review must be accurate and topic-based, and you can’t use defamatory language. Reviews cannot be forged, copied, or stolen from others. Also, you cannot express sexually explicit, offensive, or conflicts of interest (for example, users cannot review their business or pay reviewers).

Users can report reviews if they believe they violate the rules. If Google agrees to the evaluation, the company reserves the right to delete the review and may suspend or delete the “illegal account”.

What happens when I post a Google review

Your reviews are public, so others can see your “self-introduction” page as well as other reviews and ratings you posted, including the photos you added to them. I will.

Also, if you’re attending a local guide, which is basically the Google version of Yelp, you’ll earn points by creating review points that lead to profile badges and “early access” to new Google features. I can do it. If you’re trying to find a location that isn’t on the list, you can also use the local guide to add the location to Google Maps and see it.

How to hide Google reviews

If for some reason you want to hide the review, you can hide it on both the website and the mobile app. If you’re a local guide, you’ve got all the badges you’ve earned, so they’re open to the public.

Google Maps website:

Click the three horizontal line icons in the upper left corner.

Click the menu icon in the upper left corner.Grace Eliza Goodwin / Insider

In the left sidebar[投稿]Click.

[設定]Of the menu[投稿]Click.Grace Eliza Goodwin / Insider

[投稿]On the tab[プロファイル設定]Click.

Click “Profile Settings” on the left.Grace Eliza Goodwin / Insider

[公開プロフィール]In the pop-up[公開プロフィールに投稿を表示する]Click the toggle button next to to change the button from blue to gray.

Click the toggle button.Grace Eliza Goodwin / Insider

For Google Maps mobile app:

Tap the account icon in the upper right corner of the app’s home page.

Tap the profile icon.Grace Eliza Goodwin / Insider

In the drop-down menu,[設定]Tap.

Tap “Settings”.Grace Eliza Goodwin / Insider

[アカウント設定]In the section[個人コンテンツ]Choose.

Scroll down and[個人コンテンツ]Choose.Grace Eliza Goodwin / Insider

Of the lower[プロファイル設定]Scroll down to the section and[プロファイルに投稿を表示する]Tap the toggle button next to to change the button from blue to gray.

Swipe the button to the left.Grace Eliza Goodwin / Insider

