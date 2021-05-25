Fight for the best browser. Google Chrome and Microsoft Edge compete





Since its release in 2008, the Google Chrome web browser has become a very fast standard for Internet access. When Microsoft finally released a response in 2015 called Edge, a long-standing alternative to Internet Explorer, Microsoft wanted to bring users back to that side. However, Edge couldn’t undermine Chrome’s dominant position as the world’s best web browser.

Until a few years ago, the discussion about Chrome and shelves didn’t help, but time has passed. Now that Microsoft started using Chromium as a driver for Edge over a year ago (and abandoned its development), the battle for the best web browser for Windows is more open than ever.

Design and essence

Edge and Chrome differ in many areas, but they look very similar to browsers. On the other hand, a better approach is always subjective. However, the appearance of Edge is a bit cleaner and I think it’s more satisfying. The address bar is similar to Chrome, with the same taskbar layout, bookmarks, extensions, and settings.

During development, Microsoft was well aware that not only did the old design work for the user, but “copying” it would cause more people to use Edge. So why change it? In other words, if you switch from one browser to another, you will only notice some differences.

It’s the job that really sets the competition apart. In addition to the same (and not many for obvious reasons), each of them brings some additions. For example, not long ago, Chrome integrated the ability to group tabs with a new feature that provides users with the ability to color and name tabs. Collecting cards can help you clean up your workspace, remove many open cards, and save them for later use, increasing your productivity.

Edge also offers this option, but recently there have been some interesting improvements that Opera and Vivaldi browsers have been using for some time. The card can be folded upright. Not only is this suitable for them, but at the same time there is room for more text in their heads, making it easy to find what you are looking for. A second feature that is interesting for people with a large number of open cards is the ability to install specific cards. So users who don’t want to change their habits can use the card in landscape mode, but installing the card makes their heads much smaller (only the favorite site icon is visible) and cannot be closed accidentally.

With the introduction of Dark Mode in Windows 10, Microsoft is trying to provide users in dark environments with a more enjoyable and perhaps healthier way to save their eyes. Chrome and Edge will automatically switch to this mode by changing the Windows settings. That’s fine, but if you want to put your browser in light mode, for example, Edge allows you to manually select this option here. For Chrome, you need to use a third-party extension.

It may seem like it’s hurting Chrome, as it’s mainly talking about adjusting the Edge browser, but there aren’t many proprietary or recently introduced tools. Other great features that Edge offers include read mode, better screenshots, and the ability to pin your website to the taskbar or Start menu, and you can continue this way.

Performance and testing

Both browsers run on the same engine. It is supplied by chrome. Known for its simplified user interface, it makes browsing the web quick and easy. In terms of performance, you shouldn’t see any difference in the browser. But this is a mistake. If it complies with or complies with the HTML5 standard, a balanced score will be applied. Others are different. Before running the following test, I restored the default settings for both web browsers and disabled all extensions and add-ons. Both browsers tested were version 90.

WebXPRT 3 This is a benchmarking tool that tests the performance of web browsers against a variety of scenarios and simulates their average daily usage. Therefore, it should be similar to what you normally do in a browser. Test results show that Chrome scored 115 points, while Edge scored 117 points (more is better).

In the second 2.0 speedometer test, the first position was reversed. This time, Chrome won with 65.9 points and Edge scored 62.13 points. Both results show that the browser works the same on Windows 10.

RAM usage

It’s no secret that Chrome requires a lot of RAM. In recent months, Google has been criticized by its users and is trying to improve it. You face the biggest problem, especially if you have a lot of open cards. As a result, you can allocate hundreds of megabytes of RAM. Ironically, Chrome is considered from the beginning to be a browser that uses minimal system resources.

Looking at the number of browsers in a simulation test that opened 20 identical websites each, we got interesting results. The edge bit is 494MB, while the chrome bit is 546MB. At first glance this may seem like a big difference, but keep in mind that this can be a problem, especially on older or slower computers with less RAM. It counts per free megabyte and reflects the speed and responsiveness of your computer. Edge wins this thanks to improved card management, especially the introduction of advanced mode that puts it to sleep in the background when not in use.

Privacy and security

Data privacy plays an important role in today’s digital world. Organizations like Facebook and Google are constantly striving to balance the need to collect user data with the privacy of their users. So, for example, Google announced next year that it will stop using so-called tracking cookies in Chrome, a third-party file that allows you to set your personal behavior when browsing the Internet. The information collected by the company is then used for targeted advertising. This feature is disabled by default in Edge.

Looking at the user interface that allows you to configure user security and privacy features, Chrome requires you to configure each part individually, while Edge allows you to choose between three modes: basic, balanced, and strict. You can also do this. And much faster. Changing the settings provides different levels of online protection depending on your requirements. However, it turns out that Edge doesn’t care about the settings for the user and doesn’t want to know what the problem is or what it is for. Microsoft is focused on providing comprehensive and easy access to your privacy and security settings.

Device compatibility

Chrome has been around for over a decade, so it’s no wonder it supports a much wider range of platforms. This is the default web browser and search engine for almost all Android devices and Chromebooks. In addition to Windows and MacOS, Chrome is compatible with iOS and also supports the Linux platform. Edge, on the other hand, is compatible with Windows, Android, iOS, Mac OS, and Linux. However, it may not be displayed on Chrome OS. Anyway, if you have multiple devices, Chrome is a better choice. And if you’re using the Google ecosystem (calendars, photos, maps, documents, drives, etc.), Chrome offers better integration.

Microsoft Edge is a great browser for Windows

After comparing Chrome and Edge, it’s no exaggeration to say that Edge is a better, and perhaps better, browser for Windows 10 this year. Unfortunately for him, few users know its benefits and features. The uptrend in the edge is evident in Chrome accounts, which is why Chrome still dominates the stats. Edge is superior to Chrome in terms of performance (slightly here), privacy and security access, and system resource usage. Although incompatible, 2021 could be a year that many users are aware that they can definitely offer something to Edge.

How are you? Which browser are you using? Did you replace it recently? The reason is? Please tell us in the discussion.

