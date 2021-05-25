Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite 4G India coming soon





Xiaomi seems to be planning to launch the Mi 11 Lite 4G smartphone in the Indian market soon.

Pink Villa Desk 492 Reads Mumbai Published: May 25, 2021 11:48 am Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite 4G India is coming soon

Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi seems to be planning to launch a new, affordable mobile phone called Mi 11 Lite 4G in the Indian market soon. The company hasn’t officially announced anything, but a Telegram channel named MIUI Updates Tracker has found an Indian version of the ROM file for the Mi 11 Lite 4G. The phone was initially launched in Nigeria earlier this month. The most affordable smartphone in the Mi11 series.

The findings of the Telegram channel MIUI Update Tracker suggest that MIUIROM version V12.0.4.0.RKQINXM is for the Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite 4G Indian model. Separately, Xiaomi Indias marketing leader Sumit Sonal recently tweeted a mysterious teaser about the launch of the same phone.

As far as the specifications are concerned, the Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite 4G is a pocket-friendly smartphone. The handset comes with a 6.55-inch Full HD + AMOLED display and has a high screen refresh rate of 90Hz. This phone provides a nearly bezel-free display with punched holes in the upper left corner of the screen to house a 16MP selfie camera. Inside, there is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 32G processor for handling performance. The device comes with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of native storage.

The Mi 11 Lite 4G on the back has a 64MP primary camera on the back, a 16MP secondary snapper, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 5MP macro shooter. Finally, the phone has a large capacity battery of 4,250mAh that supports 33W fast charging and comes in black, pink and blue colors.

So far, nothing has been announced about the price of the Mi 11 Lite 4G in India. However, in markets such as Nigeria and Europe, devices are offered at around Rs25,500. Stay tuned for regular updates as we’ll be announcing more about mobile phones coming out in India soon.

Do you have any COVID related experience or advice? Discuss and share in the PINKVILLA room.

x Comment sent to moderate queue

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos