VidaXL, an online brand that partners with Google Cloud with a data-driven growth plan





Amsterdam and Sunnyvale, CA, May 25, 2021 / PRNewswire / –Google Cloud and vidaXL today announce a three-year partnership to promote digital growth ambitions for international online brands Did. To improve the scalability, continuity, and flexibility of IT systems, vidaXL has migrated some of its core SAP workload IT infrastructure, such as ERP Central Component (ECC) and Extended Warehouse Management (EWM), to Google Cloud. I will.

vidaXL is a fast-growing international online brand, active in 29 countries and headquartered in the Netherlands. By migrating from an on-premises IT infrastructure to Google Cloud, the brand’s goal is to build new tools, capabilities, and organizational culture that specifically affect data from SAP systems, including transactions, customer behavior, supply chain information, and more. .. Leveraging Google Cloud’s key cloud infrastructure, data management and analytics capabilities, vidaXL flexibly responds to customer demands, drives business strategies through data-driven decision making, and is new and more personalized to its customers. You will be able to provide a shopping experience.

vidaXL offers a wide range of products in categories such as furniture, sports, home and garden, and hardware. To meet evolving customer demand, vidaXL regularly expands its product group and enters new markets through a wide range of channels, and the company is increasingly looking at data to inform these decisions. I will. Doing it on a large scale means that the vidaXL IT team needs to manage and analyze large, often different datasets. By migrating SAP workloads to Google Cloud, the company will be able to leverage its flexible infrastructure and cloud-native services such as BigQuery, significantly increasing the time it takes vidaXL to process and analyze critical SAP data. It shortens to, provides a safe, reliable, and scalable infrastructure. Future expansion.

Ted van Dongen, CIO of vidaXL: “Choosing Google Cloud as a provider was a logical and valuable IT decision. VidaXL is growing rapidly and our customers are at the heart of all our activities. By investing in an open cloud infrastructure, we can scale and keep up with our customers’ needs, and speed is just that. We’re not just growing, we’re growing. It’s growing very fast, and with Google Cloud you can now drive it. “

Joris Schoonis, Country Manager for Google Cloud at Benelux, said: Incorporate these business-critical systems and data into the cloud to help build a data-driven foundation for future growth. “

About Google Cloud Google Cloud accelerates your organization's ability to digitally transform your business with the best infrastructure, platforms, industry solutions, and expertise.

