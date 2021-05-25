In the United States, restrictions on the use of facial recognition software may begin soon





Just over a week after Amazon extended the ban on facial recognition technology to US law enforcement agencies indefinitely, there is a sense that federal law could soon be passed in this regard. Forty advocates wrote to Jeff Bezos and Andy Jassy (AWS head and soon to become Amazon CEO) earlier this month, demanding a permanent ban on US police using the company’s facial recognition software, Rekognition. A week later, on May 17, Amazon extended the moratorium. The reason this technology has received so much criticism is its lack of accuracy when it comes to analyzing colored races.

The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) experimented with Amazon software in 2018, further substantiating the fact that 28 lawmakers were mistakenly matched with criminals, affecting disproportionately in color.

Last year, when Black Lives protests followed the killing of colored George Floyd by police officers, Amazon announced that it would ban police from using “recognition.” This decision was made even after growing distrust of technology among people. With the announcement, the company also wanted to give Congress enough time to introduce appropriate regulations.

According to an article in the MIT Technology Review, a 2018 study comparing the accuracy of face recognition technologies from IBM, Microsoft, and Face ++ shows that the software is far more accurate for light-skinned men than light-skinned women. It turns out that it can be identified.

Kate Ruane, senior legislative adviser to the ACLU, said banning the use of facial recognition technology is “the easiest and clearest” when a country promises racial equality in the criminal justice system.

I think the best scenario is for Congress to pass a moratorium on its use, the review quoted as Luang said. She added that new use should only be allowed after more legislative work has been carried out.

Mutale Nkonde, founding CEO of AI for the People, a non-profit organization of racial justice in technology, said additional federal legislation is likely to be enacted by next year’s midterm elections. According to Nkonde, federal law will be introduced to control all algorithmic systems, including facial recognition. I think it’s a political reality.

Until the bill is passed, Luang states that self-regulation is the most effective way to prevent the use of facial recognition technology.

However, Evan Greer, director of Fight for the Future, states that regulations that focus solely on the racial accuracy of software may not be the solution. Greer believes the industry will be pleased with the law, for example, “If you want to sell a facial recognition system, it needs to be 99% accurate for people of different races and colors.”

Greer adds that there is a biased policing system that is accelerated by this technology and is a kind of supercharging, even if the bias is not built into the system.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos