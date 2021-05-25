Poco India recorded 300% year-over-year growth in Q1 12021, with Xiaomi dominating the Indian smartphone market





Poco X3 Pro image used for representation.

According to the latest IDC report, the Indian smartphone market increased 18% year-on-year to 38 million units in the first quarter of 2009 (January to March), but decreased by 14% from the strong performance in the fourth quarter of 2008. did.

Poco India announced that it recorded a year-on-year growth of 300% in the first quarter of 2021 (January-March). Citing the May edition of IDC’s Quarterly Mobile Phone Tracker report, Chinese tech brands continued to succeed in India after launching affordable phone hosts such as the Poco X3 and Poco M3. In November 2020, Poco was ranked as the third major online smartphone brand in India, overtaking other prominent Chinese smartphone makers such as Realme and OnePlus. According to Poco, the Poco X2 became the “best-selling” smartphone in Flipkart in the price range of Rs 15,000-20,000 in March within a month of its launch last year. Meanwhile, the Poco M3, which debuted in February this year, is sold out. A unit of 50,000 rupees within 45 days of its release. The company expects the newly launched Poco X3 Pro (March 2021) to resonate with a large audience looking for a feature-packed, affordable smartphone.

Anuj Sharma, Country Director of Poco India, talked about development and ranked in the top three online smartphone spaces in just 10 months, highlighting the “trust” that customers have in their brands. Achieving the highest growth among the top 10 smartphone brands in the first quarter of 2021 marks another milestone. As the market continues to grow, we aim to focus on providing the best compelling proposals without sacrificing device quality. “He added in a statement. Poco also shared development across social media channels.

According to @ IDC, your love is the only reason we have launched to become India’s fastest growing smartphone brand. Words alone cannot thank everyone. pic.twitter.com/jnoOAAY4LV

POCO India-Registered for Vaccine 💪🏿 (@IndiaPOCO) May 24, 2021

Meanwhile, according to the latest IDC report, the Indian smartphone market was 38 million units in the first quarter of 2009 (January to March), up 18% from the previous year, but 14% from the strong performance in the fourth quarter of 2008. It has decreased. The report adds that “consumer demand has been curtailed” as a result of the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic towards the end of the quarter. As for leaderboards, Xiaomi continues to dominate the smartphone market with a 27.2% share, with Samsung (19%), Vivo (17.3%), Oppo (12.2%) and Realme (10.7%).

Read all the latest news, latest news, coronavirus news here







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos