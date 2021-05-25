Google I / O 2021 TensorFlow Summary — TensorFlow Blog





Posted by the TensorFlow team

Thanks to everyone who participated in the Virtual I / O 2021 Live Stream! We couldn’t meet in person, but we hope we’ve made the event more accessible than ever. This article summarizes some of the updates shared in the keynote. You can see the following keynote speeches. You can also find recordings of all talks on the TensorFlow YouTube channel. Here’s a summary of some announcements by product area (and check them out for more in the video).

TensorFlow Lite runtime bundled with Google Play service

Let’s start with the announcement that the TensorFlow Lite runtime will be bundled with the Google Play service. That is, it does not need to be distributed with the app. This can significantly reduce the bundle size of your app. Now you can distribute your model without worrying about the runtime. You can enroll in the Early Access Program now. It will be fully deployed later this year.

Now you can run the TensorFlow Lite model on the web

All TensorFlow Lite models can now be run directly on the web in a browser using the new TFLite Web API integrated with TensorFlow.js. This task-based API supports running all TFLite task library models for image classification, objection detection, image segmentation, and many NLP problems. It also uses a simple and intuitive TensorFlow.js compatible API to support running any custom TFLite model. This option allows you to consolidate mobile and web ML development into a single stack.

New on-device machine learning site

We understand that the most effective developer paths to reach Android, the web, and iOS are not always the most obvious. That’s why we’ve created a new on-device machine learning site to help you navigate options, from turnkeys to custom models, from cross-platform mobile to in-browser. It contains a path that includes all the steps from an idea to a deployed app.

Performance profiling

In terms of performance, we are also working on additional tools for Android developers. TensorFlow Lite has built-in support for Systrace and integrates seamlessly with perfetto on Android 10.

Also, performance improvements are not limited to Android. For iOS developers, TensorFlow Lite has built-in support for signpost-based profiling. When you build your app with the trace option enabled, you can run the Xcode profiler to see the indicator events for more details or even individual actions during the run.

TFX 1.0: Enterprise-scale production ML

Migrating the ML model from prototype to production requires a lot of infrastructure. Google needed a powerful framework for its ML products and services, so it created TFX and open sourced it for others to use. This includes support for training models for mobile and web applications, as well as server-based applications.

After a successful beta with many partners, we are announcing TFX 1.0 today. It is ready for enterprise-scale production ML. TFX includes everything you need for an enterprise-ready framework, including enterprise-grade support, security patches, bug fixes, and guaranteeing backward compatibility across the 1.X release cycle. It also includes strong support for running on Google Cloud and support for mobile, web and NLP applications.

If you are ready for production ML, you are ready for TFX. For more information, please visit the TFX site.

We also share many new tools that will help you keep responsible AI in mind in everything you do when developing with ML.

Know your data

Know Your Data (KYD) allows ML researchers and product teams to understand rich datasets (images and texts), improve data and model quality, and identify and mitigate fairness and bias issues. A new tool to help you with. For more information, try the interactive demo at the link above.

People + AI Guidebook 2.0

When creating an AI solution, building it with a people-centric approach is the key to responsibly. We are pleased to announce the People + AI Guidebook 2.0. This update is designed to use many new resources, such as code and design patterns, to practice human-centric AI best practices and guidance.

Also, check out the Responsible AI Toolkit to help you integrate Responsible AI practices into your ML workflow using TensorFlow.

New support for random forests and gradient boosting trees

ML is more than a neural network. Starting with TensorFlow 2.5, you can easily train powerful decision forest models, including favorites such as Random Forest and Gradient Boost Tree, using the familiar Keras API. Many state-of-the-art algorithms are supported for training, providing, and interpreting models for classification, regression, and ranking tasks. You can also use TF Serving to serve your decision forest, just like any other model trained in TensorFlow. Watch this tutorial and the video for this session.

New pre-flashboards, experiments, and challenges

TensorFlow Lite for Microcontrollers is designed to run ML models on microcontrollers and other devices with only a few kilobytes of memory. You can now buy a flashed Arduino board that connects via Bluetooth and a browser. You can also use them to try out the new Experiments With Google, which allows you to create gestures, create your own classifiers, and run custom TensorFlow models. If you’re interested in the challenge, we’re also running a new TensorFlow Lite challenge for microcontrollers. You can check it here. Also, check out the TinyML Workshop video in the next step below.

Vertex AI: Google Cloud’s new managed ML platform

The ML model is only valuable if you can actually go into production. As you know, efficient and large-scale production can be difficult. That’s why Google Cloud has released Vertex AI. This is a new managed machine learning platform that helps accelerate the experimentation and deployment of AI models. Vertex AI has tools that span all stages of the developer workflow, from data labeling to notebook and model manipulation, forecasting tools, and continuous monitoring, all integrated into a single UI. Many of these products may be familiar, but what really sets Vertex AI apart is the introduction of new MLOps features. You can use MLOps tools such as Vertex Pipelines and Vertex Feature Store to manage your models with confidence, eliminating the complexity of maintenance and reproducibility of robust self-service models.

TensorFlow Cloud: Transition from local model building to distributed training in the cloud

TensorFlow Cloud provides an API that facilitates the transition from building and debugging local models to distributed training and hyperparameter tuning on Google Cloud. You can submit your model directly from within Colab or Kaggle Notebook or a local script file for tuning or training in the cloud without using the cloud console. We recently added new sites and new features. Learn more about.

New TensorFlow Forum

We have created a new TensorFlow forum for asking questions and connecting with the community. This is a place for developers, contributors, and users to interact with each other and with the TensorFlow team. Create an account and join the conversation at discuss.tensorflow.org.

This is just a small part of what was shared on Google I / O 2021. This playlist contains all TensorFlow sessions. For convenience, there is also a direct link to each session.

For more information on TensorFlow, check out tensorflow.org, read other articles on our blog, follow us on social media, subscribe to our YouTube channel, or join your local TensorFlow user group.

