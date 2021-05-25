Georgia Institute of Technology PhD Insight Optics Ophthalmic Medical Innovation





Atlanta students have once again demonstrated entrepreneurship on the world stage.

Insight Optics, an Atlanta-based Georgia Institute of Technology-founded HealthTech platform, helped primary care providers perform retinal screening and ranked third out of 526 teams at this month’s TiE University Global Pitch Competition. Virtual competition is part of TiE’s growing ecosystem and aims to provide university founders with mentoring, networking, education, and funding opportunities.

Last year, Aerodyme Technologies, also from Georgia Institute of Technology, won the global competition.

Insight Optics continued to grow its products by combining prizes and grants.

Teams from the TiE Toronto and TiE Dallas chapters ranked first and second in this year’s tournament.

Neeti Dewan, one of the team’s mentors, said the Insight Optics team is very open to coaching throughout the mentoring process.When I work with students, I always consider them to be experts in their area who have great ideas … and think about how we can strengthen [that idea] In a real business environment?

Meet Insight Optics

The founding team of Insight Optics consists of Dr. Aaron Enten and TJ Lagrow, a Georgia Institute of Technology graduate and a graduate of the Create-X program.

After earning both an undergraduate and graduate degree from Johns Hopkins, Enten worked in the medical technology field before earning an MBA / Ph.D. At Georgia Institute of Technology.

The first idea for Insight Optics came when Eten was in graduate school, but he says it takes three to four years of customer discovery to actually get the current business model and technology stack. I did.

Insight Optics is closing an important gap in the healthcare industry. Increased diabetes and hypertension have increased the prevalence of dangerous comorbidities such as hypertensive retinopathy (which can lead to blindness). We already have the technology and treatments to prevent the progression of these diseases. As long as I go to an ophthalmologist once a year.

The problem Eten told Hypepotamus is access.

This is an operational issue, not a technical issue in practice. And that is the space in which we are active.

As a mobile-enabled platform and app, primary care physicians (PCPs) have access to handheld ophthalmoscopes that allow physicians to look behind their eyes.

3D-printed tools allow doctors and nurse practitioners to record video of the retina and behind the eyes to know in real time that they have captured the right content of diagnostic quality, Eten said. Added. We use computer vision and machine learning to do the tedious work. [healthcare professionals] Diagnosis can be provided even for those who do not necessarily need to undergo ophthalmic training.

From there, the platform acts as a telemedicine platform by connecting the PCP to a list of experts, Eten said.

Eten recognizes the TiE network for helping to scale up startups and connect teams with overseas business opportunities.

These networking and mentoring opportunities are exactly the resources the TiE chapter is trying to offer to up-and-coming entrepreneurs. Paul Lopez, co-chair of TiE University and director of the TiE Atlanta branch, told Hypepotamus that the team would graduate from college with ideas. Now they are coming out of this program in business.

For Eric Ensor, a charter member and board member of TiE Atlanta, virtual programming has helped TiE connect more easily with students throughout Georgia.

This helped highlight the innovative ideas that are being generated throughout the Georgia university system. In the finals in Atlanta, there were a lot of teams ready to start a business, not just to develop a product, but we’re really ready.

This year’s TiE Atlanta Local Pitch Competition team includes GABA (Morehouse Medical College), KemNu (Georgia State University), Lionfisher (Emory University), AutoMat (Georgia University), Queues (Georgia Tech), Nano Inhalation / Airmed (Valdosta). ) Was included. State), and DirectEx (University of North Georgia).

Sign up for the Hypepotamus newsletter to deliver such news directly to your inbox.

Relation

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos