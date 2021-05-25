Lessons that retailers can learn from other sectors — Retail Technology Innovation Hub





Retail is one of the most confused sectors due to new technologies and changing consumer trends.

Even before the Internet became widespread, small independent companies were competing with large chain stores that could offer a wider selection of products at lower prices.

As a result, large and small retailers are suffering. A quick glance at the headlines of the last few months shows that brands such as GameStop in the US and Debenhams in the UK are struggling.

However, there are lessons that retailers can learn from other industries, and applying them can help them turn the tide.

Become a fountain of knowledge (again)

For centuries, people have relied on the expertise of local specialty store owners. Previously, if you wanted to know which drill to use for a particular type of wood, the owner of a local hardware store knew.

If you need to learn the best way to cook a steak, ask the butcher. If you’re looking for advice on a new book to read, talk to the bookstore owner.

Many of this personal service has been lost as the Internet has been taken over and large retailers have competed with local independent businesses.

However, this does not have to be the case. It is actually possible to provide customers with the professional advice and insights they need, while offering the convenience and great price associated with e-commerce and economies of scale.

Outside the retail market, you can see this happening all the time. At iGaming, businesses often provide guidance on how to play poker and other games, helping new players understand the rules and how the software works.

The same is true in the digital marketing industry, where companies like Google offer their own training courses to help professionals get the most out of their services.

Some retailers have already found this opportunity, and brands like B & Q offer video guides to help people trying to perform DIY tasks such as replacing washers at home faucets.

These guides bring their expertise to their customers with the convenience of being accessible at all times.

Focus on experience

In the past, retail therapy was a common way to feel good. Leaving yourself in new shoes, new gadgets, or something to brighten your home is a common way to spend the day from work.

However, in recent years, consumer taste has shifted from buying things to wanting more experiences.

In 2019, Momentum Worldwide says 76% of consumers want to spend money on what they do, rather than on material objects with people looking for inspiration and meaning where they spend it. I reported.

That’s why Instagrammable’s restaurants, bars and cafes are so popular. Friends enjoy spending time together and getting great looking photos that they can share online.

Retailers can take advantage of this by turning the act of browsing and purchasing products into an experience. This allows people to enjoy the moment instead of feeling like a simple business transaction.

