Google Photos will start billing for photo storage next week





Google Photos will end unlimited cloud storage from June 1st (Shutterstock)

Google Photos will end unlimited free storage starting next week.

Starting June 1st, all photos uploaded to the app will count to 15GB of free cloud storage provided by Google to all account holders.

If you want to use more, you need to start paying for more storage.

However, photos uploaded before next Tuesday will continue to be hosted for free. So if you want to offload most of your photos to the cloud, now is the time.

According to the company, Google Photos stores more than 4 trillion photos and uploads 28 billion new photos and videos every week.

Google account storage is shared via Drive, Gmail, and photos. This change can also meet the growing demand for storage, explains Shimrit Ben-Yair, Google’s Vice President of Google Photos.

And, as always, we support our commitment not to use Google Photos information for advertising purposes, he continued.

We know this is a big change and may come as a surprise, so we wanted to be well informed in advance and provide resources to make this easier.

If you’re shooting a lot of videos or a lot of photos, you’ll soon reach the 15GB storage limit. Therefore, it may be wise to invest in an external drive as a secure backup.

Or be prepared to pay Google for more cloud storage space.

Need to back up Google Photos? Backing up your photos is always a good idea (credit: Getty Images)

Backing up photos stored in the cloud is always a good idea. If possible, take it offline with an external hard drive. Alternatively, you can save it to your computer.

However, Google has revealed that all existing photos and videos on Google Photos will remain there after unlimited storage is exhausted.

Ben-Yair says photos and videos uploaded in high quality before June 1, 2021 do not count towards 15GB of free storage.

This means that photos and videos backed up before June 1, 2021 will continue to be considered free and will be exempt from storage restrictions.

He added: Even after this change took effect on June 1, 2021, over 80% of users should be able to store about three more years of memory with free 15GB of storage.

When the storage approaches 15GB, the app will notify you and follow up by email.

