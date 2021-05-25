Exclusive: Poco M3 Pro 5G Next Release, Poco Indias Anuj Sharma Announces Plans for Buds and Other Products





Poco entered the smartphone market in 2018 and has collapsed the category of less than Rs 25,000 with the Poco F1, which has achieved cult status among smartphone enthusiasts since then. The smartphone brand made a big decision last year when it separated from Xiaomi and decided to find its own way in a crowded market. Results are starting to come out. According to the IDC report for the first quarter of 2021, it has emerged as the fastest growing smartphone brand among the top 10 brands in India.

Compared to the first quarter of 2020, it recorded a year-on-year growth of 300%. The Poco X2, Poco X3, and Poco M3 were one of the smartphones that led this growth. The company claims to have sold the last 500,000 units within 45 days of its launch.

We continue to be shocked by our numbers. The focus is on providing superior products and ensuring consumer satisfaction. Finally, after a year as an independent brand, it is now four times as large. Anuji Sharma’s country director, Poco India, told India Today Tech in an exclusive conversation.

For almost two years, the company had only one smartphone in its portfolio, but has expanded to other lineups in the last 12 months. Most Pocos smartphones are targeted at customers looking for options on a tight budget.

Poco M3 Pro 5G may be available in India soon

Poco planned to launch a new smartphone in India in late May before deciding to cancel all launches for the month as the Covid-19 situation continues. However, at about the same time, the company launched the Poco M3 Pro 5G worldwide. Smartphones bring a unique design language to the midrange category.

I don’t know if this is the same phone that Poco planned to launch in India, but Anuj hinted that it could be launched in India once the company resumes launch.

I’m definitely interested in the product. Given that Poco doesn’t have too many products, it’s definitely on the card when and how it’s decided. He knew it was a very interesting product, but he said it was nice to see him developing his own identity in terms of design.

Pocobad is likely this year

One of the big announcements Poco made last year was about entering a whole new category. Smartphone makers have announced that they will enter the true wireless earphone market with Poco Pop Buds. We also conducted a Twitter poll to name the new earphones, but haven’t heard much about them since.

However, Anuj has confirmed that Poco Buds is still working, and the main cause of the delay is that there are few problems faced during the testing phase. Poco hasn’t announced a formal launch schedule, but if all goes well, Poco Buds could arrive by the end of the year.

Some of the earphone versions of PocoBuds we had were rejected during testing. Sometimes the sound characteristics didn’t work, or the fit itself didn’t work. He said he couldn’t proceed with testing the current version, but it’s definitely working.

Poco F1 successor and its price

It’s been over two years since smartphone enthusiasts sought a successor to the Poco F1. There are several devices that seem to have been released as F-series smartphones, but they weren’t. One of them is the recently launched Poco X3 Pro, which the company believes offers the same price-to-performance ratio.

The successor to the Poco F1 is already there. F1 has created a new benchmark for performance. He remained undefeated at Rs 21,000 until March this year. Poco X3 Pro does everything Poco F1 has done. It was the first phone to beat it since the Poco F1. You get a big battery, a high refresh rate, a faster charge, a better camera, Anuji said.

He added that the Poco X3 Pro will be a winning smartphone for less than Rs 20,000 until next year, as most of the components are expensive.

Brands that launched Full HD + phones for Rs 10,000 three years ago are now struggling to deliver it. He explained that it is almost impossible for anyone to come up with a high-performance device of Rs 20,000 or less that beats the Poco X3 Pro.

But this is not the case. Poco is finally working to bring F-series mobile phones to India. However, it can be more expensive than the Poco F1. This is because smartphone makers are considering a complete upgrade.

Anuj explained that PocoF1’s main role is to support PocoX3 Pro, and the new F-series smartphones need to do more than just provide high-performance chips.

Ideally, you should check the price when Poco was launched in the global market, that is, about 350-400 euros (about Rs31,000 and Rs35,000). Once in that price range, we’re trying to deliver it to India at that price because we can’t do one trick, a high-performance type of phone, he said.

Resumption of launch

All three of the above products will be launched domestically, but interested buyers may have to wait. Poco was one of the first smartphone brands to stop selling in India as the second wave of Covid-19 hit India. It is still monitoring the situation and has not yet decided on a date to bring the new product to market.

The business wasn’t stagnant as there are so many great products on the market. I just didn’t want to put people at risk. We are still monitoring the numbers and watching the situation. According to Anuji, we definitely have what’s in the pipeline, but we don’t rush to bring those products to market.

Plan for the second half of 2021

Most of the second quarter of this year was lost due to the Covid-19 situation, and most smartphone brands, including Poco India, will try to cover the land lost in the second half of the year. Poco aims to keep things simple and provide our customers with a clean portfolio.

The second wave rose very fast, and I hope it disappears very quickly. I would like to continue the momentum up to that point. One of the reasons we grew up was to keep it simple. According to Anuji, we haven’t launched too many devices or complex ones.

Even after separating from Xiaomi, Poco hasn’t really shocked the smartphone market. Lite, Pro Max, and Ultra smartphones haven’t been released yet, and the situation is likely to remain the same, according to company executives. Poco will launch some of the new devices mentioned above, but there is no major expansion on the card.

It was a dangerous move, as everyone had 15 to 20 mobile phones on the market in 2020. It must be their strategy, but I see it from the consumer’s point of view. It’s a nightmare to step into a store with many mobile phones of the same brand and price. Anuj concludes that although there is no significant growth in the portfolio, no matter where the portfolio enters, it is well spaced from each other.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos