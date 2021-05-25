Newly unedited documents show where Google shares with other apps, etc.





Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich has filed a lawsuit against technology giant Google by tracking users across third-party apps and turning the device into WiFi, even when location services are off. Claims to have collected that information when connecting.

And company employees expressed concern that the media, including the New York Times, would discover.

So is there a way to give a third party app your location instead of Google? Google employees are quoted as complaining about the newly unedited section. This doesn’t sound like what you want to see on the NYT home page.

Although the complaint is part of Brnovich’s first ongoing consumer fraud proceeding in May 2020, Google’s data collection scheme alleges that it violates state consumer fraud laws. The majority of the proceedings were edited by the court at Google’s request. What followed was a court battle over what was released.

AG launched Google’s investigation after the Associated Press article in 2018, and Brunovich has been participating in a 48-state antitrust investigation into Google since 2019. Brunovich has been widely critical of Google in the past.

The edited part of the proceedings and some of its exhibits were subsequently published, including Google’s internal email. Many remained fully edited and were previously sealed.

Previously unsealed documents showed that Google’s own software engineers didn’t understand how privacy features work when it comes to location history settings.

I refer to the 2018 AP article and agree with the article written in an internal email by an unnamed Google employee. Location off should mean location off. In this case or otherwise.

The newly released documentation further reveals Google employees’ feelings about location settings and other privacy issues.

Real people just think the place is on. The location is off. This is exactly what you see on the front screen of your smartphone. One of the unnamed Google employees was one of the newly released documents, and how a colleague confused the user with the settings.

The newly released document also revealed that it still gets some information from your phone, even if location history is turned off.

When an Android user with GPS activated on their mobile phone checks in to the Google Play store, the app will be downloaded and updated. The Play Store has obtained location information, an unnamed Google employee said in an internal email. Employees said the only way to stop the Play Store from doing so is to install a brand new operating system on the phone.

[G]Whatever you want to do (no contact with Google services at all), the only option is to flash LineageOS for microG on your phone and stay away from the Google ecosystem altogether. I wanted to remove my location from Google.

Google also seemed to realize that location history settings were confusing and not easily accessible to users.

Today, a highly edited document states that the device usage and collection of diagnostic data is covered in five settings, making it difficult for users as well as Google employees to understand. ..

The company also seemed aware of the possible fallouts that AP articles could bring, as the internal group chat used to share the news was shut down as soon as they started talking about the article.

I know how it works and what’s the difference between location and location history, but I didn’t know that web and app activity was related to location, Google said. I answered the article and said. Also, I don’t seem to be very good at explaining this to users.

Please do not comment! The next response of the read thread.

The new complaint also reveals that Brunovich has accused Google of continuing to collect location information through WiFi connections.

Google prevents users from opting out of this form of location tracking unless they actually completely disable the device’s WiFi capabilities. This means that your device cannot connect to the internet via WiFi.

Google can use your IP address to get your location. This often provides personally identifiable information.

According to the new complaint, Google employees were aware that this behavior could be bad for users.

[W]You probably don’t want to be considered hiding information from your users. According to an unnamed employee, we estimate where you are at the zip code level, but display very local ads so you don’t be surprised.

The new filing also reveals that Google has pressured LG to move the phone location toggle placement to the second page of settings, and according to new complaints, Google will do the same for others. It seems that he tried to apply pressure.

Google places to these carriers and manufacturers through aggressive misrepresentation and / or concealment, suppression, or omission of the facts available to Google regarding the user experience to alleviate privacy concerns. The Brunovich case alleges that it tried to persuade the setting to be hidden or obscured. In reality, Google was simply trying to increase the location attach rate. This is important for Google’s own advertising revenue.

Google rejected Brunovich’s new claim, stating that he did not honestly represent the company’s products and services.

The Attorney General did not disturb him to mislead our service. Google has always built privacy features into its products and has strong control over location dates, “a Google spokeswoman told Arizona Mirror in writing. “I’m looking forward to breaking the record.

Google said it requested the court to edit some of the published documents to protect proprietary and confidential information from competitors such as Oracle.

The company claims to have worked with the Attorney General to provide tens of thousands of documents related to Brnovichs’ investigation, making it easier to navigate many settings.

Google didn’t respond to requests for comments, location settings and WiFi connectivity, or questions about Play Store interactions.

