Staffless grocery chain Lifvs deploys Pricer ESL solution — Retail Technology Innovation Hub





Shoppers installed in a standardized container format open the store through the app. The app scans the ESL barcode and is used to pay for the item.

Daniel Lundh, Founder and COO of Lifvs, said: Our software is connected to various IoT devices. That means it’s connected to all the technology in the physical store, from shelf labels, doors, alarms, screens to temperature-controlled boxes. From the beginning, we wanted to allow ESL to control the system from the central office.

By implementing Pricer Plaza, a cloud-based SaaS solution that enhances dynamic pricing and promotion, shelf edge imaging, optimization and replenishment, Lifvs can centrally control pricing in real time.

ESL’s open API infrastructure connects to the Lifvs unified commerce platform. It includes embedded AI that can predict when a chain will need to place an order and minimize old products and food waste. It also feeds data to inform you of your inventory assortment and extent.

Lundh added that he was building a chain that needed to be agile in product rotation.

We should be able to quickly exchange and adapt our choices. New items can be easily loaded into the system and information is automatically sent directly to the store’s ESL, eliminating unnecessary working hours for store staff.

Our entire business model is based on our ability to maintain consumer price levels. In other words, you need to be able to control costs.

This is done through a small store with low rent and low staff. This reduces labor costs and reduces ongoing operating costs for everything that staff does not have to do. By creating economies of scale, you should be able to survive with a smaller customer base than traditional stores.

Sign up for our free retail technology newsletter here.





What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos