Anker announces smaller and more efficient second-generation GaN charger





Anker has launched the second generation model of GaN (gallium nitride) charger. The new Anker GaN Nano II charger is smaller in size and more efficient. According to the company, these upgrades could be achieved by using what is called “GaN II” technology. This is essentially the company’s second-generation version of gallium nitride-based components.

The new charger features a more compact stack design with an upgraded circuit board structure that allows for higher energy efficiency. According to Anker, upgraded technology can improve work efficiency by up to 20%. This means that 2nd generation GaN chargers generate less heat and are smaller than 1st generation models.

Silicon is at the heart of most of our electrical appliances, but gallium nitride is increasingly being used as an alternative. GaN is more efficient than silicon. It can withstand faster currents at higher voltages and higher temperatures. These properties allow the internal components of electronic devices such as chargers to be smaller.

Anker’s new GaN Nano II charger is available in three models: 30W, 45W and 65W. The 30W model is the smallest in the trio and measures 1.24 x 1.20 x 1.49 inches. This is slightly smaller than the original 30W Anker PowerPort Atom PD 1GaN Charger measured at 1.6 x 1.4 x 1.5 inches.

According to Anker, the new charger is up to 59 percent smaller than a standard charger with comparable output. It’s also powerful enough to charge smartphones, PCs, and other devices such as Nintendo Switch at full speed. As Anker says, “one small charger for every personal device.”

All three Anker GaN Nano II chargers feature the company’s Power IQ 3.0 technology. Intelligently control the output according to the connected device. The new charger costs $ 29.99 for the 30W model, $ 35.99 for the 45W model, and $ 39.99 for the 65W model. They all have a single USB-C port, but the box does not include the cable. The 45W and 65W models also feature a foldable plug. All three chargers come with an 18 month warranty.

Anker is currently accepting pre-orders for new Power Brick. These are available both from the company’s official website and from other third-party retailers such as Amazon. Pre-order units will begin shipping within a few weeks. The 45W model will begin shipping on May 31, the 30W model on June 5, and the 65W model on June 16. However, it is currently only sold in the United States. Anker will later bring the charger to other markets.

