Google Pixel 6 design revealed in new 3D model





The Google Pixel 6 leak is great for reading and viewing, but it doesn’t allow you to work with text or rendered images. That’s why making 3D prints from rumored phones is a surprisingly smart idea.

Thanks to a video from concept artist Concept Creator, you can see what the new Pixel looks like in the real world and how it overlaps with real devices like the Galaxy S21 Ultra and Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra.

According to Leak, the two Pixel 6 versions are available in 6.4-inch and 6.67-inch sizes, which ConceptCreator used to create 3D printed models of the phone. This model lacks some sophistication, but it gives us a feel for what the Pixel 6’s rumored camera array looks like and how big it is compared to other phones.

To that end, ConceptCreator states that even smaller models are larger devices, similar in width to larger mobile phones such as the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra and Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra. However, he says the Pixel model is still quite short.

The rear camera is the main and ultra-wide-angle sensor rumored to be the basic Pixel 6, or the main / ultra-wide-angle / telephoto sensor expected of the Pixel 6 Pro, located inside a rod-shaped camera bump. Based on his model, ConceptCreator says the bar sticks out of the phone much more than any other camera bump. Hopefully this means that Google will install a larger sensor to increase the brightness of the image.

3D printed Pixel 6 model next to Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra (image credit: Concept Creator)

On the other hand, the punched hole camera in the center of the front is a change from the Pixel 5’s left-aligned camera. However, ConceptCreator has noticed that the punch holes are larger than other similar phones. It’s not a big difference, but it’s 4mm in diameter (0.15 inches) compared to 3.5mm (0.13 inches) or less on other phones.

(Image credit: Concept creator)

I think Google will unveil Pixel 6 in September or October of this year. According to Leak, we’re not just talking about new designs. Google is reportedly migrating to its own processor for this release, so there’s a new “Whitechapel” chipset that we’re looking forward to.

Best Google Pixel Buds 2 Deals Today

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos