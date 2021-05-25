Google ecosystem leaders Cloudbakers and Qwinix join forces on growth equity investments from Sunstone partners





San Mateo, CA-(BUSINESSWIRE)-Sunstone Partners, a growth-oriented private equity firm focused on technology-enabled cloud services companies, is Google’s ecosystem leaders Cloudbakers LLC and Qwinix Technologies, Inc. Announced to integrate. A combination that creates one of the largest Google Cloud-focused partners in the Google ecosystem. Cloudbakers, a Google Cloud Premier Partner, has been Sunstone’s portfolio company since its growth capital investment in late 2020.

Headquartered in Denver, Qwinix is ​​a cloud-native consultancy with a mission to help companies design a brighter future. Driven by an outstanding engineering core, Qwinix works with clients to modernize their infrastructure, develop powerful digital experiences, and strategically adopt innovative cloud solutions.

With the help of Sunstone, the integrated entity provides an end-to-end experience for both Google Workspace and Google Cloud Platform professional and managed services. Michael Biggee, co-founder and managing director of Sunstone, said Sunstone is an active investor in the cloud services space, partnering with Cloudbakers and Qwinix to invest more in the team and continue to invest in the company after the merger. I am happy to be able to support such growth.

Darshan Puttannaiah, Founder and CEO of Qwinix, looks forward to working with a great team of Cloudbakers to create the best ecosystem partner for Google and its mid-market and enterprise customers living within the Google Cloud environment. We believe this combination is a huge win for our clients and we are pleased to leverage the depth of Sunstones’ sector intelligence as we invest in the growth of our new platform.

Cloudbakers founder and CEO Mitch Greenwald says the combination of Cloudbakers and Qwinix brings an unparalleled breadth of knowledge, expertise and enthusiasm to all Google Cloud products. As more and more organizations are moving from traditional IT to full cloud implementations, we expect to quickly deploy the largest professional services teams in the Google Cloud ecosystem.

By integrating the Cloudbakers and Qwinix teams, you can combine the client bases of more than 300 organizations to modernize your cloud infrastructure, modernize your data infrastructure, DevOps transformations, cloud-native application development, a complete suite of clouds, and more. , A complete suite of related services will be available. Managed services, data analytics, Google Workspace. The integrated business has more than 225 team members, offices in Denver, Chicago, Costa Rica and India, as well as talent-led remote workers. The company will continue its normal operations at its current location.

Eric Rosenkranz, director of Americas Partnerships at Google Cloud, said that both Qwinix and Cloudbakers provide expertise and value to organizations in multiple industries and Google Cloud services and are excited to continue working on behalf of our customers. I will. ”

The terms and conditions of the transaction have not been disclosed. Drake Star Partners and East Los Capital have served as Strategic Advisors to Sunstone Partners for their investment in Qwinix. Choate, Hall & Stewart LLP served as legal advisor to Sunstones.

About Cloudbakers

Cloudbakers is a Google Cloud Premier Partner, helping organizations make the transition to cloud technology for nearly a decade. Being one of the few Google Cloud Premier partners, it mixes 50% technical and 50% human skills, allowing you to combine custom solutions with side-by-side support. Adopting and adapting to changing technologies makes a difference for any business here to help Cloudbakers. They drop clouds on Earth. http://www.cloudbakers.com

About Qwinix

Qwinix is ​​a cloud-native consultancy and Google Cloud Platform partner. The company is focused on enabling digital transformation with a suite of state-of-the-art engineering and cloud solutions. Founded in 2012, Qwinix is ​​headquartered in Denver, Colorado, with facilities in India and Costa Rica. For more information, please visit www.qwinix.io.

About Sunstone Partners

Sunstone Partners is a growth-oriented private-equity fund with a majority and minority investment in the technology-enabled services and software business. A recently recognized Inc.s 2020 PE 50 founder-friendly private-equity firm for entrepreneurs, the company excels, often as the first institutional investor to help accelerate organic growth and raise funds. We are aiming for a partnership with the management team. Founded in 2015, the company has invested $ 800 million in the first two funds. For more information, please visit www.sunstonepartners.com.

