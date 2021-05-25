Netflix considers migrating to games with Apple Arcade-style bundles





Netflix is ​​considering extending it to online games, according to reports, and could eventually resemble Apple’s digital subscription product, the Apple Arcade.

The news of the plan began on Friday when Netflix reported that it had approached veteran gaming industry executives about joining the company.

Netflix aims to hire executives to oversee the expansion into video games. This is a sign that, according to people familiar with the situation, they are stepping up their efforts to grow beyond traditional film entertainment.

One of the options the company discussed was to offer a bundle of games similar to Apple’s online subscription service, Apple Arcade.

Since backed by Reuters sources, planned adoption has been broadly promoted to games that are said to have been driven by the desire to find new ways to attract subscribers after the company’s slowing growth in the US market. Means part of.

According to The Information, Netflix’s plans are still “very fluid,” but they have decided not to include ads in their games. This suggests future services that will be offered to subscribers as additional bundles.

Since the first report, Axios sources have seen the service as a “smaller Apple Arcade” bundle that combines licensed Netflix intellectual property with original work commissioned by an independent studio. It states.

What would you do with this move, an unlucky partnership with Telltale Games to create a game based on the never-released “Stranger Things”? The style movie “Black Mirror: Bandersnatch” was a hit.

Netflix already offers several shows based on popular video games such as The Witcher and Resident Evil, so you can take advantage of this profitable IP to create more spin-off shows. You can also consider offering a new title.

Asked by comments on the latest report, Netflix did not deny the planned recruitment of game executives and told Axios and The Information that they were “excited to do more with interactive entertainment.” ..

Whatever the outcome, Netflix’s gaming services are said to be a bit far away and plans are subject to change, but Axios sources suggest a possible 2022 launch.

As if emphasizing the fluid nature of the plan, The Information excludes other potential approaches, such as the possibility of Netflix creating games in-house or running games on smart TVs. I reported that I did not.

