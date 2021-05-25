Watch out for AMD: Intel finally powers up to 7nm as Meteor Lake CPU designs come together





Intel’s design for the Meteor Lake processor is on track, and these CPUs, with the chip giant migrating to 7nm, appear to be on track for their debut in 2023.

Meteor Lake is currently being taped in (discovered by VideoCardz), as Gregory Bryant, executive VP and GM of the Intels Client Computing Group, emphasized on Twitter.

Great way to start the week! We are currently taping 7nm Meteor Lake compute tiles. A natural celebration of this milestone by the team. #IAmIntel #Innovationpic.twitter.com/oHYhFvo3iFM May 24, 2021

see next

The process of being taped in refers to the completion of all the various elements of the processor design, and the taping in means that all of these bits are complete and ready to be put together to create the final chip design. It means that you are.

When the final product is complete, tape out Meteor Lake and you’re ready to roll it effectively in design.

When Intel announced that Meteor Lake was preparing for its debut in 2023, the company said it would tape 7nm computing tiles at some point in the second quarter. Given that it hasn’t come out yet in the final month of the second quarter, at this point we can draw the vague conclusion that progress is going well with what is likely to be Intel’s 14th generation processor. I will.

Lake of the future

Currently on the 11th generation Rocket Lake, followed by the 12th generation Alder Lake (10nm) in late 2021 and another 13th generation launch in 2022, Raptor Lake (simple rumored factory correct). For example, refreshing Lake Alder, still 10nm). Then the 14th generation Meteor Lake could follow in 2023 and eventually move to the Intels 7nm process. AMD is already using the Ryzen series for this process (provided by TSMC).

Of course, it is not possible to directly compare the processes of different chip makers. It’s not a relationship between apples, it’s a rough stadium, and moreover, CPU design and implementation isn’t just about which process chips are built. Nevertheless, 7nm is clearly a very important move and milestone for Intel.

I’ve also heard that the Moon Lake could be in the 15th generation range in 2024, but that’s actually far from the rumored territory at this point.

Finally, even if Intel is currently on track for Meteor Lake, or perhaps a little ahead of schedule, there is no guarantee that it will not shift elsewhere in the implementation process. But there is no doubt that Intel’s ambitions at 7nm are well informed by the fight at 10nm.

Best Processor Deals Today







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos