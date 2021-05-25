German antitrust watchdog investigates Google for data use





On May 8, 2019, a sign is drawn outside the Google office near our headquarters in Mountain View, California, USA. REUTERS / PareshDave / File Photo

German Antitrust Watchdog said on Tuesday that it has begun investigating whether Google Germany, Google Ireland and its parent company Alphabet (GOOGL.O) are using their market dominance in the way it processes data. It was.

The Federal Cartel Office said the study would consider whether it would give users ample choice in how to use the data across the wide range of digital services offered by tech giants.

Google said people use the service not because they are forced to do so or because they can’t find alternatives, but because they help.

“We give people easy control over how their information is used and limit the use of personal information,” said spokesman Ralph Bremer.

Bonn-based Watchdog is taking advantage of the enhanced powers granted under the recent reforms in German competition law to create new data practices for Facebook (FB.O) and Amazon (AMZN.O). The investigation has started.read more

For Google, we’ll find out if the range of digital services that span search, YouTube, maps, Android smartphone operating systems, and Chrome browsers means that the company has a dominant position in the overall market.

“Google’s business model is basically based on the processing of user data,” Cartel Secretary Andreas Munt said in a statement.

“Look into the terms used to process user data. The central question is, if consumers want to use Google services, are there enough options for Google to use the data?”

Watchdog has aimed to treat user data as a matter of competition. Critics have argued that this issue is within the privacy laws of the European Union.

It imposed restrictions on the processing of Facebook’s user data in 2019, causing a long court battle currently being referred to the European Court of Justice for opinions as to whether it exceeded that power.read more

