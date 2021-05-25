OIST and Beyond Next Ventures Partner for New Innovation Hub





On May 25, Okinawa Institute of Science and Technology Graduate University (“OIST”) and Beyond Next Ventures (“BNV”) announced a new partnership to invest in Okinawa’s deep tech startups and develop an innovation ecosystem.

“Today is a happy day for OIST and me. BNV, a venture capital firm whose core values ​​are in good agreement with us, can invest in OIST’s deep tech startups to bring entrepreneurs from around the world. We can announce that OIST will launch a company. ” Dr. Peter Gruss, President and CEO of OIST, said. “This will allow the university to create 10 to 20 new companies in the next few years and provide a sound financial base to promote the development of Okinawa through the creation of high-tech industries. This investment partnership provides us with this investment partnership. It is also a stepping stone to the desire to establish. It is an even more ambitious fund that hopes to lay the foundation for the Innovation Park next to the OIST campus. “

The two organizations have launched the OIST-BNV Innovation Hub (“OBI Hub”). It is a platform for qualified startups to access financial investments and take advantage of customized business services to bring innovation to market. From anywhere in the world, deep tech startups can apply for the OBI Hub to join the emerging and vibrant entrepreneurial community that is growing around OIST.

Tsuyoshi Ito, Managing Partner and Chief Executive Officer of BNV, said, “We are pleased to begin this collaboration with OIST, one of Japan’s leading international science and technology education and research institutes. Together with the hub, we aim to foster globally competitive startups not only from Okinawa but from all over the world. “

BNV brings financial resources and expertise in launching deep tech startups to the partnership, and OIST has access to a network of technical and industrial experts, access to incubation facilities on the OIST campus in Okinawa, and ” We provide “soft landing”. Global startup. OIST and BNV aim to invest about 500 million yen ($ 5 million) in startups through the OBI Hub over the next two years.

“We are pleased to provide OIST’s growing startup community with the opportunity to raise sufficient funding very early in their activities,” said OIST’s Deputy Vice-President for Technology Development and Innovation. Gil Granot-Mayer said. Prior to joining OIST, Granot-Mayer was CEO of Yeda, the technology commercialization arm of the Weissman Institute of Science in Israel, widely known as the “emerging country.” “In addition to investing from BNV, qualified start-ups have access to close mentoring and technology resources through OIST’s Technology Development and Innovation Center. A combination of good science, initial investment and mentoring is like Israel. We’ve seen the impact on different places. Our vision for this partnership is to have the same impact in Okinawa. “

Mayu Morishima, Executive Officer and Lead Capitalist for Biotechnology at BNV, said: “We are pleased to work with OIST to leverage our core investment activities and six years of experience in acceleration programs and wet labs to expand our global startup ecosystem. Incubation. As a stepping stone to the OIST-BNV collaboration. We are aiming for a long-term partnership using OBI-Hub. “

Startups can apply to OBI-Hub from June 1, 2021 via the online portal hosted at https://i2.oist.jp/.

###

About OIST

Okinawa Institute of Science and Technology Graduate University Graduate University (OIST) is an international graduate university that is globally recognized for its excellent education and research in science and technology. A truly interdisciplinary research environment with world-class facilities available to all, no barriers between scientific disciplines, and scientists are encouraged to collaborate across new disciplines of knowledge. ..

OIST’s Center for Innovation and Innovation (TDIC) leverages and leverages the university’s unique resources to bring innovation, entrepreneurship, and scientific development to social and economic benefits locally and globally. And promote to commercial applications.

About BNV

Founded in 2014, Beyond Next Ventures is engaged in a variety of activities to discover outstanding research and put the technology to practical use around the world.

As a venture capital firm, BNV currently manages a total of US $ 220 million and has invested in more than 50 startups, primarily in Japan and India. It is a certified venture capital of Japan’s national subsidy programs such as NEDO (New Energy and Industrial Technology Development Organization) and START (Advanced Research Technology Startup Program).

BNV provides the largest seed accelerator program in Japan “BRAVE” and opportunities for members of large companies to work in order to accelerate the growth of portfolio companies and create new companies while developing a startup ecosystem in Japan. We run the Innovation Leader Program. Startups as their second job. So far, we have a talent pool of over 2,000 people specializing in technology startups.

BNV also launched a wet lab in Nihonbashi, Tokyo in 2019 to support early-stage start-ups and promote their success.

Through these activities, BNV is boldly taking on new challenges to create a world where everyone can bravely train beyond the traditional paradigm.

Disclaimer: AAAS and EulekAlert! We are not responsible for the accuracy of news releases posted to EurekAlert! To use the information by contributing to the institution or through the Eurek Alert system.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos