



The fund wants a $ 10,000,000 Series A round.

San Jose, CA, May 25, 2021 / PRNewswire-PRWeb /-Innovative Technology Fund I, a qualified opportunity zone fund, has been launched to recruit accredited investors in technology and real estate investment. The fund wants a $ 10,000,000 Series A round. Co-General Partners Dr. Mohan Ananda and Madame Menon will invest the proceeds of the fund to encourage and build opportunity zone technology companies and real estate located in the opportunity zone focused on the high-tech industry.

The Innovative Technology Fund is backed by experienced startups and technology executives who have founded and published several companies. We are looking for tech companies that offer exponential returns on the investments made. The founders of the fund are behind several publicly traded companies and have experience in identifying and growing investments in the technology sector. The purpose of this fund is to identify, invest in and nurture technology companies in the consumer technology, AI, and enterprise technology industries. The mission of the fund is to consistently increase the value of the fund.

Innovative Technology Fund I Opportunity Zone Investment Goals

Frientap Inc.

In e-commerce, there are few days to walk or shop with friends in the shopping mall. Frientap builds innovative and patented technologies in the field of consumer technology. In today’s online shopping world, consumers are overwhelmed by the options available and can buy the same product from multiple locations at different rates. When I read the reviews, I don’t know if these reviews are paid or genuine. And finally, if you find an amazing hidden gem of a product, how do you get your friends to buy it? All three form the underlying treatise of Frientap.

Frientap allows you to see, react and trade your favorite products. This allows friends to not only perform post-purchase validation, but also create new sales channels for their favorite vendors and products. Frientap is returning “social” to commerce.

The story continues

SecondOpinionExpert Inc.

Treatment options often vary from doctor to doctor, as well as diagnosing itself. In addition, misdiagnosis can lead to unnecessary treatment and even life-changing consequences. Researchers have found that diagnostic errors account for nearly 29% of all health insurance claims. Second Opinion Expert provides patients across the United States with an exclusive, one-on-one, professional diagnostic assessment. Second Opinion Expert’s expert panel consists of hundreds of physician specialists with exemplary academic qualifications and significant patient care experience in all major diagnostic and sub-specialties. Patients seeking a credible second medical advisory opinion no longer have to travel, disrupt their lives, or rely on a doctor who may question their abilities.

Smart IOPS

Most SSD vendors also happen to be flash makers, and after all, they want to sell more NAND. Unlike its competitors, Smart IOPS wants to help solve a variety of storage performance challenges. For high performance computing and the most demanding data center applications, a half-height half-length add-in card is the ideal form factor. DataEngine NVMe SSDs, which are directly connected to the PCIe slot on the motherboard, are backward compatible, offer the best performance per square inch, and can be deployed to virtually any server.

Eligible Opportunity Zone

The 2017 Tax Reduction and Employment Act qualifies opportunity zones to provide potentially significant tax benefits to investors reinvesting capital gains in long-term investments in designated communities for economic development. “QOZ”) has been created. There are over 8,500 QOZs in all US states, Washington DC and Puerto Rico. They provide investors with the ability to make a positive impact on communities struggling to attract capital to create sustainable economic opportunities for their communities.

Benefits of QOZF for taxpayers / investors

Taxpayers may defer tax payments on capital gains within 180 days of capital gains if the capital gains are invested in QOF. The postponement period ends earlier when the taxpayer sells QOF or interest on December 20, 2026. Investment held for 5 years prior to December 31, 2026 is also subject to a 10% increase in taxpayer tax bases Amount of deferred profit. Taxpayers who hold an investment for at least 10 years cannot pay capital gains tax on the valuation of the investment. Eligible Opportunity Zone Funds provide investors with their own tax opportunity zone investments.

General Partner

Dr. Mohan Ananda-Chief Executive Officer

Dr. Ananda is the first Chairman, CEO, President and Director of Stamps.com (NASDAQ: STMP). Stamps.com is a leading provider of internet-based mailing and shipping solutions, utilizing technology developed by Dr. Ananda and protected by many US patents. Dr. Ananda has been instrumental in raising over $ 450 million for the company through public offerings and public offerings.

Dr. Ananda was also the founder and director of JAB Holdings Limited, a European-based venture capital firm. The capital was raised through a public offering at the AIM on the London Stock Exchange in the United Kingdom. Dr. Ananda was also the founder of Envestnet (NYSE: ENV), a leading provider of solutions to financial advisors and financial institutions. Dr. Ananda has been a board member of Envestnet’s board of directors for many years. He is also a California company that provides technology and management consulting services, Ananda Enterprises, Inc. He is also Chairman and CEO of.

Dr. Ananda has been a partner in Ananda & Klaus Law Firm since 1986. Dr. Ananda holds an honors degree in mechanical engineering from the Coimbatore Institute of Technology in Coimbatore, India. He holds a master’s degree in aeronautics from the California Institute of Technology (Pasadena, California). He also got a PhD. I studied space mechanics and control at the University of California, Los Angeles. He also holds a PhD in Law from the University of West Los Angeles and has been a member of the California Bar since 1986.

Dr. Ananda has also worked at the NASA Center Jet Propulsion Laboratory and the US Air Force think tank Aerospace Corporation. Dr. Ananda was a key designer in the development of the US Department of Defense Global Positioning System (GPS). Dr. Ananda is also Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the Ananda Foundation, a charity.

education

California Institute of Technology (Caltech), MS, Aviation, January 1967-January 1968 University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA) Ph.D., Astrodynamics and Control September 1969-January 1973 Coin Bator Institute of Technology BS with Honors , Mechanical Engineering June 1962-March 1967 California Institute of Technology, Los Angeles, Law March 1981-December 1984

Madan Menon-Director

Madang currently heads Frientap Inc, a California-based social marketplace startup. Madang has over 17 years of start-up and technology experience and has worked with companies and start-ups in multiple positions. He founded, grew and terminated MSP focused on the SMB market, growing the company 300% year-on-year and securing over 95% repeat business. In his leadership, he carried out cutting-edge projects to grow the team, save more than 60% of the customer’s IT budget and improve operational efficiency. After selling the startup, Madan joined Flowedge Financial Solutions as COO. Flowedge is a fintech company focused on proprietary trading in the derivatives market. Here, Madang incorporates systems and processes to ensure sustainable growth with a focus on traceability and accountability, and a development and production environment that guarantees multiple failovers that maximize uptime to nearly 99.95%. Was designed and implemented. In 2016, Madang set up http://www.testmyblood.in, which brought home collections by blood test specialists performed in the laboratory of the patient’s choice. He was in charge of information technology and systems. He designed modular and scalable infrastructure and mobile apps.

Madang holds an MBA in Marketing and Operations from the Great Lakes Institute of Management, India’s premier B school. He holds a bachelor’s degree in physics, a marketing and finance qualification from the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania, and a cybersecurity certificate from Tandon Institute of Technology at New York University.

Fund: Innovative Technology Fund I, Inc. Status: Open to Investors Fund Type: Equity (Class A 1: 1) Asset Classification: Multiple Assets Fund Focus: Innovative and High-Tech Corporate Total Fund: $ 15,000,000 Series Round A: $ 10,000,000 Minimum Subscription: $ 100,000 Active Potential Investment: 3 Fund Management: OZ Invested Expected Revenue: 20%

For more information, see Innovative Technology Fund I.

Website: http://www.InnovativeTechZone.com Email: [email protected] Phone: (408) 772-1685 Innovative Technology Fund, Inc. Is a Qualified Opportunity Zone Fund.

The articles contained in this press release are for informational purposes only. This is neither an offer to sell nor a solicitation to buy the Innovative Technology Fund. This can only be done with the current Confidential Private Placement Memorandum (“CPPM”). Innovative Technology Fund, Inc. Securities provided by. Only for accredited investors. Limited liquidity. The shares sold in this offering have not been approved or disapproved by the Securities and Exchange Commission or the state securities department. In addition, the Securities and Exchange Commission or the state securities department does not communicate the accuracy or adequacy of CPPM or the disclosures provided therein. The opposite statement is a criminal offense. The information contained on this website is for general information purposes only. The information is provided by the Innovative Technology Fund, Inc and strives to keep the information up-to-date and accurate, but any representation or implied statement or implied about completeness, accuracy, reliability, suitability, or availability. We do not guarantee it. For any purpose with respect to the website or the information, products, services, or related graphics contained on the website. Therefore, if you rely on such information, do so at your own risk.

Media contacts

Mark Politi, Eazy Do It, Inc., 3102996690, mark @ eazydoit.com

SOURCE Innovative Technology Fund

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos