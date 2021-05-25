How to evolve Eevee into Sylveon





Pokemon Go is adding the latest Eevee evolution to the game from today. The second part of Pokemon Go’s Luminous Legend Y event begins today, followed by a two-week event that adds the legendary Pokemon Ibertal to the game. This part of the event is characterized by an increase in spawns of various dark and fairy-type Pokemon and the addition of one new Pokemon, Sylveon, an evolution of Eevee’s fairy-type. This is the final “Eevee” needed to make all of Eevee’s divergent evolution available in Pokemon Go.

Like other Eevee evolutions in Pokemon Go, Sylveon has non-standard evolutionary requirements. There are two ways to evolve Eevee into Sylveon in the game. The “standard” way to evolve Eevee into Sylveon is to turn Eevee into a Buddy Pokemon, interact with Sylveon, give berries and treats, take it to new Pokestops and battles, and 70 hearts. Is to win. There is also a one-time trick. Players can name Eevee “Kira”. This guarantees that it will evolve into Sylveon without any other requirements.

There are some caveats to both evolutionary methods. First, players have to wait until 10 am local time today. Neither evolution method will work until the second part of the event officially starts in your timezone. Another caveat is that players can’t get an Eevee that already has 70 hearts and evolve it into Sylveon. The 70 hearts needed to evolve Eevee into Sylveon must be earned after the event begins. Players cannot take an Eevee that has already earned 70 hearts before the event and evolve it.

In addition to Sylveon, Pokemon Go has also won the game a shiny variant of the Galarian Zigzagoon. The Gallarian Zigzagoon is now available as a 1-star raid boss or as a reward for completing a “win raid” research challenge. More dark and fairy type Pokemon are often appearing as part of the event.

The second part of the Luminous Legends Y event runs from 10 am local time to 8 pm local time on May 31st. Both Sylveon and Shiny Galarian Zigzagoon will be available in Pokemon Go after the event.

