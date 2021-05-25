Launch of Battlegrounds Mobile India: What we know so far





Battlegrounds Mobile India has been a hype to Indian PUBG fans since the game was announced by Krafton earlier this month. The popular battle royale game was pre-registered in India for Android devices on May 18th and will be available soon in India.

Krafton hasn’t revealed much about the similarities between this game and the PUBG Mobile game, which has been developed for several months since the ban on the original game in India. Anyway, the teaser posted on Battlegrounds Mobile India’s social media page and the game’s Play Store link provides answers to a few questions. This is what we have ever known.

Battlegrounds Mobile India is likely a remake of PUBG Mobile India

Renamed aside, Battlegrounds Mobile India looks like the name of the PUBG Mobile India game that was being developed by Krafton for several months. The main clue to this is the fact that the URL of the Battlegrounds Mobile Indias Play store page contains the word PUBG Mobile. However, Krafton is not very keen on the PUBG used in the new game and wants to avoid the link so that the new game is not banned.

So far, all teasers in the game have PUBG’s signature elements such as level 3 helmets, parachutes, game blue energy drinks, and even bullet-distracting pots.

PUBG maps may be carried over

Teasers also suggests that Battlegrounds Mobile India is most likely to use PUBG Mobile maps. This week’s new teaser is similar to the default PUBG Mobile map, but points to a map named Erangle instead of Erangel. Previous teasers also displayed maps like Sanhok and Miramar from the popular PUBG Mobile maps.

Possibility of release in June

Battlegrounds Mobile India may be launched in June, as suggested by a mysterious teaser from the game’s social media page. The teaser poster, released on May 9, depicts the eclipse of a Level 3 PUBG helmet. This may point to the start date of the solar eclipse scheduled for June 10. Check out the posts below.

Battlegrounds Mobile India is likely to appear on iOS phones

Game pre-registration has increased on Android devices, but until recently, iOS users had no clue that games would appear on the Apple operating system. However, according to a new report, Battlegrounds Mobile India is also developed for iOS devices, but these users do not have a pre-registration process and can download the game directly at startup.

You probably won’t be able to hold PUBG Mobile (global) data

Another question that Battlegrounds Mobile India players are waiting for is whether PUBG Mobile Global players can retain data such as unlocked skins, rewards, and in-game content purchased in new games.

Data transfer between Krafton and Tencent might have been possible, but given that Krafton has taken every step to treat Battlegrounds Mobile India as a separate game rather than a derivative of PUBG Mobile, this move. Is unlikely. Data transfer between games can invalidate all Crafton’s efforts, including new and renamed maps for games.

