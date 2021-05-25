James Rumsey Technical Institute Students Challenge Manufacturing Innovation Challenge | Journal-News





To celebrate Martinsburg West Virginia Manufacturing Education Day, Explore the New Manufacturing completes the Manufacturing Innovation Challenge, a team of 13 tri-county robotics students from the James Ramsey Technical Institute and Quad Graphics. Announced.

This task required students to develop a robotic visual inspection of magazine covers to provide quality control in critical areas such as color border widths.

I was very impressed with the solution developed by the student team. Darren Smallwood, who works at Quad Graphics’ Finishing Technical Development / Automation, was absolutely able to see the sensors and software they presented incorporated into our line. I graduated from the James Ramsey Technical Institute in 1996 and is still one of the best colleges in the area.

In preparation for the challenge, students took a detailed virtual tour of the Quad Graphics Inwood facility. The tour included employee commentary on their work and why they chose to work in the manufacturing industry. The Quad Graphics team showed a well-equipped production site and talked about their jobs, why they chose to work in the manufacturing industry, and advice for young people.

At the end of the tour, Quad Graphics explained that quality control is an important part of the business. They presented a team of students with the Manufacturing Innovation Challenge and used vision technology to develop a robotic inspection tool that identifies under-trimmed books and removes defective books from inventory.

The assignment ended in a team presentation 10 weeks later, where the students explained the obstacles they encountered in the discovery process and the potential solutions considered. The team then unveiled the final solution and demonstrated an automated inspection system.

Jessie Butcher, JRTI Robotics Instructor, believes that her students can gain valuable experience by working with manufacturers on real-world tasks.

My students are really enjoying this project and I am still taking the next step today without further prompting. Butcher said they were very excited.

Participating JRTI students: Darius Fenton Jr., RJ Gillespie, Jhy Gildowan, William Harris, Briana Holston, Kadin Kemp, Cameron Knott, Cole McClintock, Chase Snyder, Corey Travers, Gavon-Shon Wrye, Yamil Toro Zapata, Gracie Fox Zigler Quad Graphic Team Members: Brookboyer and Darius Mallwood.

West Virginia Governor Jim Justice has recognized May 10 as West Virginia Manufacturing Education Day. The Declaration congratulates and recognizes students and educators throughout West Virginia for their excellence and commitment to the next generation of manufacturing workers.

Today is to recognize people in education and industry who are vigorously developing innovative and engaging educational programs that connect student interests and skills with meaningful career opportunities in the manufacturing industry. West Virginia Manufacturing Education Day celebrates the excellence of state students and educators and their commitment to the next generation in the manufacturing workforce, said new manufacturing program director Monica Cross. ..

The Explores Manufacturing Innovation Challenge is designed to help a team of high school students solve the real manufacturing problems faced by West Virginia manufacturers. Each challenge is unique and can arise from many aspects of corporate operations. Students learn how problem-solving skills are an important factor in their ability to perform their jobs.

The assignment ends with a formal team presentation, after which students and manufacturers discuss the feasibility of implementing the solution. This experience demonstrates how to use teamwork, adaptability, and communication skills to implement industry solutions.

Explore the New Manufacturing is currently looking for what’s great about schools, businesses, and manufacturing that will be attending next year’s MIC program. Video contests, exploration of new manufacturing academies, local scrap contests.

For more information, please contact Tom [email protected] (304) 612-4912.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos