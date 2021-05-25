TikTok’s new tools and cyberbullying aim to make the community a safer space





Stock photo of a girl with a smartphone. (Image by Marco Wolff on AIX)

The popular mobile video sharing app makes the platform a safer place for content creators and users by launching tools to help fight cyberbullying.

TikTok Philippines introduced a robust community management feature on Tuesday that makes it easier for users to manage their interactions with content.

This allows you to report users and delete comments that you feel violate the platform’s community guidelines up to 100 times at a time.

TikTokers can open an options window by simply long-pressing a comment or clicking the pencil icon in the upper left corner.

You can then select up to 100 comments or accounts to report together instead of doing them one at a time.

According to the platform, this feature will be rolled out globally in the coming weeks. They added that promoting a kind and welcoming community for users is part of Iron’s efforts.

“People are devoted to the creation and entertainment of TikTok. We recognize how discouraged it is to receive unfriendly comments about the video,” said TiktTok’s product. , Director of Trust and Safety, Joshua Goodman said in the release.

“Community experience is TikTok’s top priority, and the platform’s long-term goal is to foster a welcoming and kind community where people can express themselves creatively,” he added. ..

“We hope this update will allow creators to feel the TikTok experience more powerful and hold fellow TikTok community members accountable for their actions on the platform,” Goodman added. I will.

TikTok has grown into a popular platform in countries that love social media, especially during quarantine.

A place for Filipinos to share “comfortable” videos and informative clips that are useful in their daily lives.

Last year, the ASEAN Post reported that as a result of returning home during the COVID-19 pandemic, young people are spending more time on social media and cyberbullying is on the rise.

He quoted Save the Children Philippines, which states that young people are exposed to cyberbullying and online exploitation as they spend more time online.

“In summary, loss of income, restricted mobility of children, isolation, increased exposure to online platforms, and high levels of stress and anxiety will increase children’s likelihood of experiencing online violence,” the organization said. I was told that I said it.

